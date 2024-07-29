Top of the Week: When will Jude Bacalso fever grip in social media break? Will bashing-defending ratio change?

THE false report of Jude Bacalso’s death, belied Friday, July 26, 2024 by mainstream media “Gold Star Daily,” tells us that demonizing the events host and travel writer -- also producer, research biologist, actress, among her numerous titles -- has gone far enough.

Because of what the morbid attack carries -- though impliedly, the wish for the hated person’s death -- one may find it hard to resist crying out, Enough is enough. Has Jude Bacalso not been thrashed enough?

Compared to criticisms in the past against other specific persons, the assault on Jude Bacalso has been more severe and intense, more multi-pronged, and in more creative ways than any similar viral eruption since internet influence began.

When will the respite, for Jude Bacalso, come? Maybe when the issue will have spent its force, when variations in the assault run out, when collective audience boredom sets in, and/or when a new subject of extraordinary interest comes. And most likely when she herself ceases defending her action. Having already apologized, she should’ve stopped arguing she was right. Yet combative, indefatigable Jude Bacalso didn’t; so artillery fire goes on.

Partly explaining virulence in the bashing is some people’s loathing of what they see as misplaced arrogance in humiliating and making the waiter suffer as she pushed her advocacy of LGBTQ rights.

THAT must be the principal cause of the hate unleashed on Jude Bacalso. It was easy for critics to pick the villain and victim from the major players.

Jude Bacalso’s stout denial that she made the waiter stand for two hours as she delivered the spiel on the disrespect accorded her. Her critics assumed as fact the waiter’s suffering; they ignored the denial, seeing no non-selfserving evidence.

How about the cause of the LGBTQ community that Jude Bacalso espoused and drove her to behave that way? Even for the common purpose, no lesbian, gay, bisexual, etc., has been staunchly standing up for and with her.

The advocacy appears to have been cast aside by critics, including LGBTQs to the back room: It has not figured in the argument of bashers or defenders. What is up front is the oppression on the waiter, the act of cruelty against the restaurant crew over the disrespect that Bacalso said she received. The backlash indicates that the internet public lends more value on basic manners to the less privileged than on the LGBTQ cause.

Strange to those outside the LGBTQ group, there was no one from that community who has defended Jude Bacalso staunchly and devotedly.

The more vociferous comments even have come from those who say they’re gays themselves but don’t find Jude Bacalso’s behavior acceptable.

There has been a huge disproportion between Jude Bacalso’s perceived offense of cruelty to the waiter and the actual brickbats thrown at her. A lot more than for making the waiter stand for two hours.

The insulting and the scolding weren’t just in plain words, they were also sung in parody songs -- in ballad, rap or novelty, the lyrics created or changed to wound or afflict.

What all this may have achieved, aside from flogging Jude Bacalso in the digital world: it has brought on public stage the issue of respecting gender choices along with kindness to and empathy with the less privileged. Jude Bacalso may be credited for that: more people are made more cautious about to whom to address “Miss or Ma’m,” instead of “Mr. or Sir.”

It has instructed the affluent and privileged to watch out for one’s behavior in public or in less public setting, who can be sure that nobody is recording it, to share with pretty much of the rest of the world.