Top of the Week: Where to dump Cebu's garbage

The governor and some mayors in Metro Cebu met with DENR Chief Raphael Lotilla to look for a new dumping site.

Found: proposed sites that were rejected by local chief executives or met with disapproval, including Minglanila and Consolacion towns.

Two or three areas willing to accept wastes from other LGUs were too far from the Metro.

They must be so desperate as to pick the Inaywan, Pardo, Cebu City landfill, which the Supreme Court had ordered closed, if they could secure the high court’s approval. Other sites considered were Aloguinsan (61.6 kms from Cebu City) and Toledo City (47.1 kms).