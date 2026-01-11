Top of the Week: WHICH TO BELIEVE, agree with, or support

[1] The Binaliw landfill tragedy: an “act of God” or caused by regulators’ negligence?

The landfill where the Cebu City Government dumps 600 or more tons of garbage daily collapsed Jan. 8, 2026. Four casualties were confirmed even as rescuers were still trying to find 34 others feared buried in the mountain of trash.

On blame-throwing, Mayor Nestor Archival reportedly blamed God along with DENR regulators who “must be held accountable.”

Why was the landfill not closed earlier? There must be due process first, Archival was quoted as explaining.

Was there a mountain landslide caused by the rains? Apparently not. The pile of garbage, estimated at 24-stories high, must have collapsed under its weight.