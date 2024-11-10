Top of the Week: Who ever imagined, before it happened, this kind of arrest pulled on suspended Cebu City administrator Collin Rosell? No one did, perhaps not even Rosell or the police.

Unthinkable: the scene where Rosell, former No. 1 appointed City Hall official and a lawyer. grappling with, as he was being handcuffed by, police led by Col. Antonietto Cañete, PNP city director and a lawyer, in a City Government office, with pictures of the clash streamed live to the public.
People’s reaction ranged from stunned silence, disbelief,and anger:
over Rosell claiming in that manner what he believes is his right to to reassume his office, despite the big cloud of doubt about the legitimacy to the claim;
over the police conduct in making the arrest, considering that it may not qualify as a lawful warrantless arrest.
Still-to-be resolved questions of law and plain sense
Was Rosell guilty of usurpation of authority (Art. 177, Revised Penal Code) in entering what used to be his office at City Hall and allegedly resuming his work as dismissed mayor Mike Rama’s city administrator? Rosell seems to claim good faith, defense to a usurpation charge.
Was Rosell guilty of disobedience to the police and resisting arrest? The video images indicate that but they also tend to show that police action incited the resistance.
Were the police guilty of unlawful arrest since it may not fall under the exemptions to the requirement of a warrant? Video images show an over-reach the situation didn’t call for. The police weren’t at their finest.
What can the world expect under Trump 2.0?
HE promised “this will be America’s golden age” -- he’ll bring back, he said, “our nation’s strength, dominance, prosperity and pride.”
His supporters believe Trump will “make America great again” at home and abroad. His critics warn he’ll undermine democracy in the US.
He might be able to end the Russia-Ukraine war, with Ukraine giving more concessions, and provoke China with more tariffs on its goods.
Americans would be watching what he’d do because during the campaign he was “obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power,” which is detailed in a 922-page blueprint called Project 2025.
He’s expected “to clean house,” starting with his multiple criminal cases and those that sent many of his aides to jail, whom he promised he’d pardon.
As to serial lying, his detractors don’t think he’ll give up the habit; he returned to power partly because of, or despite, the thousands of falsehoods he has peddled.