Top of the Week: Who ever imagined, before it happened, this kind of arrest pulled on suspended Cebu City administrator Collin Rosell? No one did, perhaps not even Rosell or the police.

Still-to-be resolved questions of law and plain sense

Was Rosell guilty of usurpation of authority (Art. 177, Revised Penal Code) in entering what used to be his office at City Hall and allegedly resuming his work as dismissed mayor Mike Rama’s city administrator? Rosell seems to claim good faith, defense to a usurpation charge.

Was Rosell guilty of disobedience to the police and resisting arrest? The video images indicate that but they also tend to show that police action incited the resistance.

Were the police guilty of unlawful arrest since it may not fall under the exemptions to the requirement of a warrant? Video images show an over-reach the situation didn’t call for. The police weren’t at their finest.