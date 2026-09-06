Top of the Week: Woes for Cebu City

Recurring floods, uncollected garbage. Then, as if they were not enough

… come severe haze, power outages.

THE floodings have long been with us in Cebu City.

As far back as several mayors and City Councils ago, stretching across two decades, for at least one former multiple-term mayor, who’s now critical of the handling of the city’s oppressive problems.

Incumbent Mayor Nestor Archival -- the latest in a long list of chief executives and local legislators who couldn’t fix the recurring problem -- is being sued before the Ombudsman.

Not for failure of performance but for alleged misconduct in dealing with the problem, something tied to conflict of interest that may constitute corruption, for “injuring the interest of the government and benefiting a party in the controversy.”

Specifically: Archival refused to issue a cease and desist order against Monterrazas de Cebu for allegedly causing the floods, in effect protecting its interest and his own personal interest as he owns property in the development.