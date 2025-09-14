Top of the Week: Would the country do a Nepal or Indonesia? Bloodless Edsa 1 and Edsa 2 were models for the world. Now we’d want blood and destruction in the Sept. 21 protest?

SOCIAL media posts tease us: Is the Philippines next? Sounding more like a prodding than a warning in the messages.

Regional protests in recent weeks have shaken Indonesia, turning violent when a delivery driver was killed amid a police crackdown, resulting in the death of at least 10 people.

In Nepal, at least 51 people were killed and dozens injured in Gen Z protests that led to clashes between protesters and security forces. Horrifying images from Nepal are of youths burning down governmentbuildings and houses of public officials.

CAUSE OF PROTESTS. The common element in the Indonesia and Nepal protests is anger over the government’s inability to deliver basic services and bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. This rage is intensified by the corruption of public officials and their flaunting of wealth.

In the Philippine, the initial small protests precede the Trillion-Peso March scheduled for Sept. 21, promoted as a massive response of Filipinos to the gargantuan looting of public funds through ghost and substandard flood control projects: a grand and super conspiracy among contractors, congressmen and senators and DPWH.