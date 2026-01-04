Top of the Year: 2025 Transitions Whose Effects Are Still Not Fully Known Or Felt

From Gwen Garcia to Pam Baricuatro at Cebu Capitol

Changes in leadership structure -- from a governor controlling the Provincial Board to one who’s being “checked-and-balanced” by an unfriendly if not a hostile, legislature.

Skirmishes between Pam and Gwen continue, including snipings that normally cease with a new governor. Looks like barbs will keep flying, long before the 2028 hostilities start.