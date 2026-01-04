Top of the Year: 2025 Transitions Whose Effects Are Still Not Fully Known Or Felt

From Gwen Garcia to Pam Baricuatro at Cebu Capitol
Changes in leadership structure -- from a governor controlling the Provincial Board to one who’s being “checked-and-balanced” by an unfriendly if not a hostile, legislature.
Skirmishes between Pam and Gwen continue, including snipings that normally cease with a new governor. Looks like barbs will keep flying, long before the 2028 hostilities start.
From Jose Palma to Abet Uy at the Cebu Archdiocese
Policies hardly change in the rigid structure of the Catholic Church. Thus it will be interesting to watch how the Archdiocese’s version of “Sugboak” will evolve if the Vatican adopt it.
The Catholic community is all eyes on Archbishop Uy’s style of leading the flock and dealing with the public, as it has done in the shifts from Cardinal Vidal to Palma, then to Uy.