Top of the Year: The massive, Gargantuan looting of public funds: Look again

>A meek public that is already deadened to a sense of outrage or >a kind of offenders who cannot be shamed anymore?

The protests on the streets, the names “kawatan” and “corrupt,” with images and names in text emblazoned, have done little.

Has the public gone tired of complaining, expressing anger, fuming over the flood control funds scandal? Or is it due to the public apathy towards the alternative rule, a clan not spared by allegations of corruption and killings?

We’ve seen and heard all the terrible loss, the gargantuan avarice in the current scandal, “all the meanness and agony without end,” but, unlike Walt Whitman in “Leaves of Grass,” people have not been silent.

Yet, we know, promises have not been kept, a bad sign. The big fish have not been caught and jailed until now (on Dec. 15, 2025, President Marcos Jr. had vowed). Most of the would-be accused, including the Cebu 11 batch, have not yet been investigated or their infra projects looked into.

Congressional hearings have slowed down or ceased. The Independent Commission on Infrastructures (ICI) has done poorly and little and, after resignations, is reduced to a one-person body.