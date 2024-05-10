Top picks for Mother's Day cakes in Cebu

This cheesecake house has rightfully earned the title of Best Red Velvet Cake of 2022, and for good reason. Its creamy, sweet, tangy cheesecake eschews gelatin and extenders, focusing solely on pure flavor.

This Mother’s Day, Izelle is introducing its exclusive Berry Red Velvet Cake combo, available for a limited time from May 10 to 12. The combo includes the Berry Red Velvet junior and Berry Red Velvet cups by 6s.

In addition to this special offering, its repertoire includes a colorful collection of floral-themed cakes such as Berry Red Velvet, Matcha Berry Cheesecake, Strawberry Mango Cake, Dark Choco Berry Cheesecake, Dark Choco Berry Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Mango Cheesecake and Premium Assorted Cheesecake.

Izelle’s pick-up and delivery location is in Mandaue City.

