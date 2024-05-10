Top picks for Mother's Day cakes in Cebu
When in doubt about what to give for Mother’s Day, there is no sweeter declaration of love than a surprise cake.
SunStar’s Best of Cebu has long been the trusted source for recognizing the city’s crème de la crème of pastries and sweets. It’s the perfect guidebook for those looking to delight the ones who gave us life with sweet surprises.
Izelle’s Cheesehouse
This cheesecake house has rightfully earned the title of Best Red Velvet Cake of 2022, and for good reason. Its creamy, sweet, tangy cheesecake eschews gelatin and extenders, focusing solely on pure flavor.
This Mother’s Day, Izelle is introducing its exclusive Berry Red Velvet Cake combo, available for a limited time from May 10 to 12. The combo includes the Berry Red Velvet junior and Berry Red Velvet cups by 6s.
In addition to this special offering, its repertoire includes a colorful collection of floral-themed cakes such as Berry Red Velvet, Matcha Berry Cheesecake, Strawberry Mango Cake, Dark Choco Berry Cheesecake, Dark Choco Berry Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Mango Cheesecake and Premium Assorted Cheesecake.
Izelle’s pick-up and delivery location is in Mandaue City.
Tamp Cafe & Co.
Since its inception, Tamp Cafe & Co. has been crafting cakes that are as beautiful as they are delicious.
This Mother’s Day, Tamp is presenting a time-limited lineup of exquisite creations, including the Primrose Magic Cake; Bloom Cake in regular and junior sizes; Mom’s Marvel Cake; Rosetta Cake in regular and junior sizes; Bruleed Basque Cheesecake and the elegant Minimalist Cake. In addition to these new offerings, Tamp Cafe and Co.’s repertoire features best-selling classics like the Rainbow Cake, Yema Cake and more.
Tamp has four locations in Lahug, Banilad Town Center, Kasambagan St., Cebu City and Paseo Arcenas Banawa.
10 Dove Street
For moms who adore fruity delights, 10 Dove Street presents two exquisite creations just in time for Mother’s Day: Mama’s Melody and Mom’s Choco-Mango Dream.
According to its page, Mama’s Melody is a heavenly white cake, delicately light and refreshing, featuring layers of mango sponge. Each layer is generously filled with cream cheese buttercream, sweet mango silvers, and a hint of passionfruit, perfect for Sunday afternoon on May 12.
Meanwhile, Mom’s Choco-Mango Dream is a decadent masterpiece crafted from three layers of cake — chocolate, vanilla and mango. It boasts two signature fillings: a drooling fudge and a velvety custard infused with coffee. The cakes are elegantly adorned with piped flowers that serve a tribute to every mom’s beauty and grace.
Visit its locations at Oakridge Business Park, Banilad, Mandaue City; AyalaMalls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Lahug, Cebu City; Vibo Place, Escario, Cebu City; SM Seaside City Cebu; SM City Cebu; Chong Hua Mandaue; The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, Lapu-Lapu City; and Il Corso Lifemalls, Cebu City.
Chocolate Cakes by Nicole
True to its name, no other chocolate compares to Chocolate Cakes by Nicole. Its limited-edition Mother’s Day Cake, available starting May 10 across all branches in Cebu, is a true masterpiece. This turquoise cake adorned with pink rose petals and a gold topper is both elegant and memorable.
This very moist chocolate cake is complemented by a luscious chocolate ganache filling. For an extra special touch, customers have the option to include a bouquet of seven fresh roses with their cake for a fragrant flourish to the celebration.
For those seeking something truly unique, Chocolate Cakes by Nicole also offers “The Bomb Cake,” a delightful surprise packaged with a complimentary rose, available for a limited time only. Each cake comes in a can adorned with charming Mother’s Day quotes that can serve as a topper already.
Chocolate Cakes by Nicole has locations across various parts of the province, including Ayala Center Cebu, Parkmall in Mandaue City and Scooby’s Cafe in Carcar City.
Kermit’s Cebu
A fresh face acknowledged by Best of Cebu’s specialty cake line-up, this café introduces its signature creation: the customized Mango Tres Leches Cake. This heavenly white cake is piped with delicate rose petals along the edges. Adding to its charm, a topper bearing the words “Best Mom” graces the top elevating its simplicity into perfection.
Starting May 10, Kermit’s Cebu proudly presents this exquisite treat, with convenient pick-up options available on May 11-12.
Kermit’s Cebu is located in Bonifacio District, F. Cabahug St., Cebu City.
Happy TumTum
A trusted destination since 2020, Happy TumTum reveals its Mother’s Day collection: Bento Set Cakes featuring either four Cheesecake Shooters or four Cream Cake Shooters.
The Cheesecake Shooters boast the sweetest flavors, including biscoff, oreo, mango and strawberry cheesecake. On the other hand, the Cream Cake Shooters present a blend of flavors with two strawberry cream cakes and two mango cream cakes.
For those looking for a cute size, the Bento Solo offers a variety of flavors, including mango cream cake, strawberry cream cake, red velvet strawberry cake, chocolate strawberry cake and Oreo cream cake.
To enhance the already charming cakes, customers have the option to add a touch of elegance with dried flowers and gold-and-pink toppers, transforming each creation into a visual work of art.
Happy TumTum is located in Labangon, Cebu City.