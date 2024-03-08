Top teams clash in MLBB Campus Clash

FORMER Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League finalists University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildcats are set for the Cebu Esports Arena (CEA) Campus Clash Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament on March 9 and 10, 2024 at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s Activity Center.

Both teams faced each other in the finals of last season’s CEL MLBB tournament, with USC emerging as the victors after winning 3-1, in a best-of-five series against CIT-U on Nov. 18, 2023.

They will again compete along with 30 other teams from different colleges in Cebu City in the CEA Campus Clash MLBB tournament.

USC’s team coordinator and head coach, Daryl “Evo” Restauro, said the tournament is a “good practice ground” for their team and will be a part of their preparation for the next season of CEL. He also said they divided their team into two to expose their other players who did not play in the CEL.

When it comes to the preparation for the tournament, Restauro said that they are not doing any serious preparation because they are prioritizing their studies.

He also said that USC’s teams are always ready for any team they play against in the tournament.

On the other hand, CIT-U’s team captain, Jeoffryl Hans “Hanss God” Bilonoac, said the tournament is an opportunity for their team to regain their confidence and is also a great preparation for upcoming season of the CEL.

The last time the team played together was during the finals of CEL Season 2. Hans said the tournament can help them rebuild their team chemistry. They conducted scrimmages and practice in rank games to prepare for the tournament.

Bilonoac said they are aware that other teams are preparing hard and this makes him excited for the tournament. / ML