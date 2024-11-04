Top Visayas teams ready for RVL National Finals

VOLLEYBELLES from Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Cebu’s University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) and Ormoc’s Linao National High School are set to fly to Manila for the Rebisco Volleyball League (RVL) National Finals in Mandaluyong on Nov. 22-25, 2024.

Defending national champion Tay Tung, USJ-R and Linao NHS earned tickets to the national finals after ruling their respective regional competitions in the country’s biggest 18-and-under girls volleyball tournament that attracted 480 schools from 10 regions this year.

Bacolod Tay Tung is determined to once again prove why it is the best high school volleyball squad not just in region, but in the entire country after clinching he Western Visayas championship.

USJ-R, which captured the bronze medal in the last national finals, will represent Central Visayas anew following its spotless finish in the regionals, while Linao came out as the clear winner from Eastern Visayas.

Giving less-heralded public schools like Linao National High and Leyte National High a national platform is exactly the inclusivity RVL tournament director Johanz Buenvenida wants.

“I told the teams, especially public schools, ‘Don’t worry, you need not compete in the UAAP or NCAA. We now have the Rebisco Volleyball League where, instead of you going to us, we will come to you. And then you can have a league that you can look forward to each year,’” said Buenvenida, who was once a public school coach at Maximo Estrella Elementary School for 10 years before moving up the ranks to become an international coach level 1.

RVL commissioner Ysay Marasigan agreed, saying he also wants other provincial teams to shine.

“My vision is to improve the operations of the RVL until we can expand it further, allowing more top teams to join. And when they fly here for the national finals, it will truly be an exciting competition. We will see the level of the provinces and where Manila stands,” Marasigan said. “And we can also see what needs to be improved for the lower levels in Visayas and Mindanao, so that we can raise their level to be on par with NCR (National Capital Region,” Marasigan added.

Bacolod Tay Tung, USJ-R and Linao National High School will join Mindanao regional titlists Sto. Niño National High School, Corpus Christi School and Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in the national finals, while four more spots are up for grabs in the ongoing Luzon regional leg. / PR