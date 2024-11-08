Topline, peza signs deal to power ecozones

CEBU-BASED Topline Energy Solutions Corp., and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) have inked a deal to provide sustainable energy solutions within the country’s economic zones.

The partnership, signed on Oct. 19, 2024, aims to provide stable, eco-friendly energy to industries, particularly in the Visayas region, where Topline has a strong foothold in fuel trading.

Key initiatives under the agreement include deploying liquefied natural gas, implementing energy efficiency measures, and integrating smart energy technologies. By introducing these eco-friendly solutions, the partnership aims to reduce carbon emissions across economic zones and support the country’s commitment to sustainable development.

Topline Energy, known for serving a wide customer base across the Visayas, is actively expanding into both retail and commercial fuel sectors, while also enhancing its depot operations to meet Cebu’s growing energy demands.

This expansion aligns with the company’s vision of vertical integration, positioning it as a key player in addressing regional energy needs and fostering economic growth. / KOC