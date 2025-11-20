Topline taps Leechiu for Bay Mall leasing

Cebu

TOPLINE Equity Corp., parent of listed Top Line Business Development Corp., has tapped Leechiu Property Consultants Inc. as the exclusive leasing agent for office spaces at Bay Mall in Liloan, Cebu.

“This collaboration marks another step forward in the Topline Group’s growth story,” chairman and chief executive officer Eugene Erik Lim said.

The three-story mall offers up to 1,000 business process outsourcing (BPOs) seats and features fiber connectivity, backup power, elevator access and 24/7 security.

Leechiu executive director Phillip Anonuevo said Cebu remains one of the strongest BPO real estate markets, with Liloan offering access to a wider labor pool.

While BPOs are the primary target, Lim said Bay Mall will also welcome other enterprises seeking well-connected office space. / KOC

