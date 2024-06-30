For those Clint’s close family and friends, his ALE feat may come as no complete surprise. He was already an achiever during his high school days and participated in many extra-curricular activities. During his freshman days in USC as an architecture student, Clint made it to the dean’s list. But just like any college student, he encountered a lot of challenges to the point when he even became an “irregular” student. He also tried to balance his time for academics and for the pop jazz practices and performances. When he did his thesis in the middle of strict pandemic restrictions, he had to do research and data gathering as well as consultations with his thesis advisers and eventually thesis defense fully online. For him, this somehow constrained some opportunities to actually deliver a better output. But achieving the college diploma in such a challenging episode was already something to be proud of.

Clint also acknowledges his internship in two architecture firms, Seed Design and S+N Corp. “I was immersed in the design and construction work and encountered different professionals, colleagues, workers, suppliers and clients. Interacting with them provided me with valuable insights in the architecture practice,” he shared. “Architecture is indeed a broad field and that learning is a lifelong process. I want to further improve myself by communicating with more people in the design and construction industry.”

Apart from his educational background and apprenticeship experience, Clint believes his success in the licensure examinations was filled with dedication, prayer and hard work. He also sacrificed a lot of his social time with friends to make sure he stayed focused.

“I cannot say my preparation was perfect but I aimed to make progress every day,” he said.

The journey, he believes, is still long and just like what he did during his board exam review days, he plans on taking small but significant steps. This performer is ready to make another topnotch performance in the architecture field as a licensed professional.