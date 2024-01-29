Tops Cebu back on Valentine’s Day

TOPS, Cebu’s go-to observatory deck to watch the scenic and panoramic city view, is set to return on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024, after a year of renovation and redevelopment.

Tops lookout management announced on Monday, January 29, 2024, the soft reopening of the observatory deck with seven world-class additional amenities and features but with still affordable recreational activities and dining experiences on top of Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

In a press conference on Monday, Shaun Dino of the Fifth Avenue Property Development (FAPD) said that Tops is a homegrown name, as majority of Cebuanos knows about the observatory deck.

Tops was temporarily closed for renovation and redevelopment on October 21, 2022.

The main attraction, which was the open park, has been rebranded. It is now known as “The Circle,” which has an extended viewing deck. (EHP)