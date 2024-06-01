Toral: Budget cuts and shopping trends: How financial hardship is altering Filipino consumerism

I was recently a moderator at the Market Insights event where Germaine Reyes, CEO of Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy, shared their latest findings. I want to focus on the growing financial constraints faced by Filipino consumers and the resultant shifts in their purchasing behaviors.

Rising Financial Constraints:

A Growing Challenge

As inflation continues to climb, more Filipino consumers find themselves grappling with financial difficulties. According to the Synergy report, 42 percent of respondents in May 2024 reported finding it difficult to meet their financial needs based on their monthly earnings alone. This figure has steadily increased from 34 percent in March 2022, highlighting a persistent trend of financial strain.

The rising cost of living is forcing consumers to reassess their spending habits, leading to significant cutbacks across various categories. This phenomenon is not just a temporary adjustment but seems to be establishing new norms in consumer behavior. The financial constraints are driving changes that businesses need to understand and adapt to if they are to remain competitive.

Consumer Behavior Changes:

Adapting to Financial Strain

The top category where consumers are reducing their spending frequency is eating out. Dining out is often seen as a discretionary expense that can be easily curtailed when budgets are tight. For restaurants and food service businesses, this trend implies a need to offer more promotions or value deals to attract and retain customers who are dining out less frequently.

Last month, I got the chance to spend a weekend in Boracay for a family holiday. I was surprised how dining costs went up significantly. For future holiday plans, dining cost considerations will need to be taken into account and may also influence where we will go.

As financial pressures mount, consumers are turning to more affordable options for clothing and footwear. Retailers need to expand their range of budget-friendly options and emphasize the value propositions of their lower-priced items.

Similar shifts are observed in household cleaning, laundry products, sanitary care and toiletries. Brands can capitalize on this by focusing on cost-effective, high-value products and highlighting their efficacy in marketing campaigns. Companies should ensure that even their budget lines maintain high quality to retain customer loyalty.

The shift towards cheaper alternatives in packaged food indicates a broader trend of economizing on grocery bills. Food brands may benefit from offering bulk purchase discounts or value packs to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers.

Purchases of tech devices, household appliances, furniture and home decor have seen a significant decline. These items are perceived as non-essential during financially challenging times and can be postponed.

Companies might need to create more compelling value propositions, highlighting the essential value and longevity of their products, or flexible financing options to stimulate demand. Retailers might consider offering installment plans or heavy discounts to incentivize purchases.

Marketing efforts could focus on the utility and cost-efficiency of these products to make them more attractive to financially constrained consumers.

The insights from Synergy’s Market Insights 2024 report underscore the critical need for businesses to understand and adapt to the evolving financial constraints and consumer behavior changes. By recognizing these trends and adjusting their strategies accordingly, businesses can better navigate the shifting economic landscape and meet the evolving needs of their consumers.