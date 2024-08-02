Toral: Celebrity Fame vs. Influencer Authenticity: What Works for Your Brand?

Brands are constantly seeking effective ways to connect with their target audiences. A significant point of contention is whether to utilize celebrity endorsers or social media influencers. Both have their unique advantages and drawbacks, and the decision often depends on the brand’s goals, audience and budget.

Celebrity Influencers

Celebrity endorsers typically have widespread recognition and can bring instant visibility to a brand due to their established fame. They often lend credibility and prestige, especially if their image aligns well with the brand. Celebrities usually have a diverse and broad-reaching audience. However, endorsing a celebrity can be significantly more expensive due to their status and demand. They also come with the risk of negative publicity if the celebrity faces any scandals and possible lack of deep engagement with the audience.

According to Germaine Reyes’ Market Insights presentation about “New Norms and Realities”, Vice Ganda, a prominent Filipino comedian and TV host, has made significant impacts through influencer marketing.

McDonald’s Philippines saw a notable increase in word-of-mouth exposure

among the LGBTQ+ segment following the release of Vice Ganda’s “Nice Ganda” ad for Chicken McDo, as indicated by a 12-point increase in word-of-mouth exposure.

Similarly, Shopee Philippines experienced a 10-point increase in brand consideration after announcing Vice Ganda as the newest endorser in time for the big 9.9 sale. These examples illustrate the power of leveraging popular influencers to engage specific demographic groups and boost brand metrics significantly.

Social Media influencers

Social media influencers often have a more personal and authentic connection with their audience. Their followers trust their recommendations as they perceive influencers as more relatable and authentic. They can target specific niches, making them ideal for brands looking to reach particular demographic groups.

They excel in creating content that resonates with their followers, providing a more personalized marketing approach.

They can provide high engagement and trust from followers, the ability to target specific audiences, flexibility in collaboration types and budgets, and authentic content creation. The potential drawbacks include less widespread recognition, the risk of influencer fatigue among followers, and dependency on the influencer’s ongoing relevance and reputation.

In terms of successful influencer campaigns, Jollibee has effectively used influencers to launch new products and campaigns. For instance, their “Kwentong Jollibee” series, which uses influencers to share heartwarming stories, has garnered millions of views and shares, significantly boosting engagement and brand loyalty.

ASUS’s partnership with Gio San Pedro showcased the power of selecting the right influencer to authentically engage a wide audience. Lazada’s series “Expert” featuring Raiza Contawi and Gabbi Garcia highlighted the effectiveness of combining popular influencers with trusted content.

Can you use both?

Many brands are combining the reach of celebrities with the engagement of influencers for comprehensive marketing strategies. There is a growing trend towards using micro-influencers who have smaller but highly engaged audiences. Brands are prioritizing authentic content that resonates more naturally with the audience, a strength of influencers.

It is crucial to ensure alignment between the endorser or influencer’s persona and the brand’s values. Analyzing which approach better reaches the primary consumer demographic is essential.

Both celebrity endorsers and social media influencers offer unique benefits for brands. However, the personalized engagement, cost-effectiveness, and niche targeting capabilities of social media influencers often make them a more appealing choice, especially for brands seeking authentic connections with their audience. By strategically leveraging influencers, brands can achieve significant growth and build lasting relationships with their consumers.