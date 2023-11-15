Toral: From traditional to transformative marketing for a better world

At the recent Philippine Marketing Conference, I got the chance to learn from Donald Lim, acting president of Dito CME Holdings, where he talked about the importance of continuing digital education.

Lim believes we have to evolve from the 4Ps (product, place, price and promotion) and 4Cs (customer, channel, cost and content) of marketing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Group’s 5Ps. They are prosperity, people, partnership, peace and planet.

Prosperity promotes action towards the greater good. More than just the product or services, customers also look at what the brand stands for and its contribution to the community. Lim emphasized that corporate social responsibility is the ultimate marketing tool. “As leaders, we are accountable to more people beyond shareholders and customers. This includes employees, vendors, suppliers, community, neighbors, local ecology, oversight organizations, governmental bodies, and even competitors.”

Recently, I joined the 3M On Wheels (Mentorship, Money and Market) roadshow event, where entrepreneurs seeking advice share concerns including how to promote their products/services, how to get more capital, and looking for new market opportunities. For those with limited capital, I suggested exploring partnerships instead of hiring people when opening outlets, expanding to new products, and increasing market exposure.

Lim shared: “The more real partners you have, the survival is higher. Companies that survived in pandemic times are those with good partner relationships.”

I truly agree with that. People will do business with the people they like whether in good or bad times. The ones we like are usually values-aligned. They usually have strengths in the areas of your weakness or limitation and vice-versa. In the past three years, I got the chance to mingle with peers in the Maxwell Leadership Team (John Maxwell Team). Although my peers can be considered as competition as we carry the same programs, I collaborated with some in bringing the Live2Lead leadership event to our respective markets.

Promoting peace can be in the form of providing equitable access to market opportunities, Internet connectivity, and satisfying stakeholders. In my past webinar sessions for government agencies that help entrepreneurs in the remote countryside, internet connectivity and access to logistics are major concerns. I am optimistic with Starlink Satellite Internet now available. Philpost is also joining the e-commerce foray and will partner in the local multi-modal logistics market.

Nowadays, you will hear a lot about artificial intelligence, blockchain, Web3 and metaverse. We are all touched by digitalization. With Gen X rising into business power, Gen Y and Gen Z are driving market and consumer behavior trends. A decade from now, we will also have to serve the likely most educated, empowered, and impatient market segment -- the Gen As.

Lim believes there are no rules in personal innovation as it gives you a lot of room. “It is not about the acquisition of knowledge but the change in mindset. The world has moved and we need to keep educating ourselves. There are no hacks to innovation but you can hack your way to knowledge and relevance.”