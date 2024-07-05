Toral: Leadership, innovation and the entrepreneurial mindset

I recently gave a talk about Leadership, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Mindset at the Food Service and Agri Suppliers Expo in Marawi City. I am always thankful for opportunities to share leadership insights as this is part of my advocacy as a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team executive program leader.

Leadership mindset

John C. Maxwell’s, a renowned leadership expert, “Law of Influence” emphasizes that the true measure of leadership is influence – nothing more, nothing less. People buy into the leader and then the vision.

Entrepreneurs need to set ambitious goals and develop a roadmap to achieve them. The leader must influence stakeholders, including investors, employees and customers, to bring their vision to life. Servant leadership, where the leader prioritizes their team’s and customer’s needs, fosters a loyal and motivated workforce, which is essential for long-term success.

Innovation mindset

Innovation is introducing new ideas, products or methods that add value. An innovation mindset involves thinking differently, challenging the status quo, and constantly seeking better solutions. In my talk, I discussed how to create a culture that nurtures this mindset.

Maxwell’s “Law of the Lid” highlights that a leader’s mindset can either cap or enhance innovation. Leaders must lift this lid by promoting creativity, encouraging experimentation and being open to new ideas. Curiosity and experimentation are the starting points of innovation. Creating an environment where it’s safe to take risks and learn from failures is vital.

Encouraging cross-functional teams to work together can lead to breakthrough ideas. Promoting continuous learning and development ensures that your team stays ahead of the curve. Practical techniques such as brainstorming sessions, forming think tanks, innovation labs and customer feedback loops can stimulate innovative thinking. Celebrating and rewarding innovative ideas further reinforces the importance of innovation within your organization.

Traits of successful entrepreneurs

Passion and Vision: Passion fuels the entrepreneurial journey, while vision provides direction. Together, they drive entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and stay focused on their goals.

Resilience and Adaptability: Entrepreneurship involves navigating numerous obstacles and failures. Resilience helps entrepreneurs bounce back from setbacks, and adaptability allows them to pivot and adjust to changing circumstances.

Decisiveness and Risk-Taking: Successful entrepreneurs make decisions swiftly and are willing to take calculated risks. This trait enables them to seize opportunities and move their ventures forward.

Maxwell’s “Law of the Big Mo” emphasizes that momentum is a leader’s best friend. Creating and maintaining momentum is crucial for sustained success. Entrepreneurs must be relentless in their pursuit of success and inspire their teams to adopt the same attitude.

Leadership, innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset are the pillars of success in today’s dynamic world. By embracing strong leadership principles, fostering a culture of innovation, and developing the traits of successful entrepreneurs, we can navigate the complexities of the business landscape and achieve our goals.

As John C. Maxwell wisely said, “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” Let us all adjust our sails and lead our ventures to new heights.