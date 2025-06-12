Toral: Marketer’s new challenge: Generative engine optimization

For years, we’ve built websites, written blogs, and created campaigns with one goal in mind: to rank on Google. We’ve studied keywords, measured bounce rates, optimized for mobile and hustled for backlinks. These have all been part of what we’ve known as SEO, or search engine optimization.

But what if showing up on Google is no longer about ranking first? What if the future is about being referenced, not clicked?

This is the new frontier of digital visibility, known as generative engine optimization, or GEO. GEO is not a tool or software you need to install. It is a shift in content strategy. It means creating information that can be understood, cited and summarized by AI systems that now help users find answers, often without needing to visit a website.

This trend is already happening. Google is rolling out AI Overviews, which summarize search results using generative AI. Microsoft’s Bing integrates AI through Copilot. AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini are being used daily. Filipino users are increasingly turning to these tools for fast and conversational answers rather than browsing through long lists of links.

Instead of showing a list of websites, search engines now present generated summaries. Users rely on those summaries to make decisions. That is what we call a zero-click search. The question gets answered, but the website behind the answer may never be visited. While this may sound discouraging, it is not the end of website traffic. It is simply a new kind of visibility challenge.

To appear in these summaries, content must be clear, accurate and structured in a way that AI systems can interpret. The goal is no longer just to rank high. It is to be understandable and trustworthy enough to be included in AI-generated responses. GEO builds on SEO, rather than replacing it. The fundamentals still matter. Good writing, usefulness and relevance remain essential. However, the bar is higher now. Content must directly respond to user intent and be organized for easy interpretation.

This is especially relevant for MSMEs, freelancers, content creators, and agencies. Local search behavior is evolving. Users are already relying on chat-based tools to research products, explore destinations, or find answers to everyday questions. They are doing so without visiting traditional search engines as often.

A simple example would be a user searching for “What are the best Filipino dishes to try in Cebu?” An AI-generated answer may be created from several sources. If your article is titled “Top 7 Cebuano Dishes and Where to Try Them,” and includes concise descriptions and clear formatting, it stands a better chance of being referenced in the summary. This may happen even if your website is not ranked first. Unstructured and vague content, on the other hand, will likely be overlooked.

This shift affects every business. It does not mean your website no longer matters. On the contrary, it becomes even more important. Your website must now communicate effectively to both people and machines. GEO prompts a new question. Is your content clear and credible enough to be cited, even when users do not click?

There is also a silver lining. GEO creates an opportunity for small businesses and content creators. You do not need a massive advertising budget to be visible. What you need is clear, helpful content that AI can understand and quote. GEO benefits businesses of all sizes, especially those in tourism, education, retail and services. It allows them to reach audiences by being smart about how content is presented.

Now is the right time to review your content. Consider whether your articles answer real questions. Think about whether they are well-organized and useful. GEO is not about stuffing keywords or writing for bots. It is about writing with clarity and purpose. It is about becoming the source that AI assistants refer to and trust.

Clicks still matter, but visibility often begins earlier. A user may decide to trust your brand based on a reference in an AI-generated response, long before they ever reach your homepage. GEO does not require you to start from scratch. If your content already provides real value and clear answers, you may already be more GEO-ready than you realize.

The way people search is changing. AI-powered systems are shaping what users see and how they decide. The businesses that thrive in this environment will be the ones that do more than rank. They will be the ones that resonate. That future is already here.