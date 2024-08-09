Toral: Renewable energy and sustainability: Powering digital business growth

The Philippines is making significant strides toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future, with two recent initiatives playing a pivotal role in this transformation. These initiatives aim to decarbonize the energy sector and contribute to the sustainability of digital-enabled and digital businesses (DDEB) in the country.

A key development is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy), the Department of Energy (DoE), and the Mindanao Development Authority. This agreement focuses on advancing research and development in renewable energy technologies and green hydrogen applications, particularly in the Mindanao region. The collaboration aims to develop and deploy Renewstable® multi-megawatt hydrogen power plants that integrate solar or wind energy with green hydrogen storage, providing a continuous and stable power supply.

The emphasis on research and development in renewable energy technologies through the MoU with HDF Energy offers DDEB access to the latest and most efficient energy solutions. A stable and resilient energy infrastructure supports the broader tech ecosystem, fostering the growth of startups, tech companies and digital services across the Philippines.

For DDEB, which relies heavily on consistent power for its operations, data centers, and digital infrastructure, the integration of renewable energy sources ensures smooth operations without the interruptions caused by power outages. Minimizing downtime allows these businesses to maintain their 24/7 operations, essential for competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

By enhancing energy reliability, fostering economic growth, promoting environmental sustainability, and building resilience, the project contributes to the broader goals of national development. The positive impacts on Mindanao set a precedent and provide a scalable model that can be applied to other regions, driving the Philippines toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

Another significant development is the introduction of the Energy Resiliency Scorecard (ERS) by the DoE, in partnership with the Task Force on Energy Resiliency and the United States Agency for International Development – Energy Secure Philippines. The ERS provides a standardized tool for assessing the readiness of energy facilities to handle natural and human-induced disruptions.

By evaluating energy resilience across critical pillars such as infrastructure, systems, disaster risk financing, stockpiling, response, rehabilitation, and cyber resilience, the ERS ensures that energy infrastructure can withstand and recover from disruptions effectively.

The ERS aligns with international resilience frameworks such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. This alignment ensures that the Philippines’ energy sector adheres to global standards of sustainability and resilience. For DDEB, being part of an ecosystem that meets these standards is advantageous, enhancing its reputation and credibility on the global stage and opening up new opportunities for international partnerships and market expansion.

The HDF project and the ERS initiative are transforming the energy landscape in the Philippines. By integrating renewable energy sources and enhancing energy resilience, these initiatives support the sustainability and growth of digital-enabled and digital businesses. They provide a foundation for sustainable practices, foster innovation, and contribute to the overall resilience of the digital business ecosystem. This alignment with global sustainability trends and resilience standards is crucial for the long-term success and competitiveness of DDEB in the Philippines.