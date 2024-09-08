Toral: Securing the digital future

On Sept. 3, 2024, cybersecurity professionals, government officials and industry leaders gathered at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City for the “Secure Horizons” event, an intensive discussion on navigating tomorrow’s cyber threats with today’s innovative solutions. Organized by DCME and Unalytics, the event offered a platform for experts from both the public and private sectors to share their perspectives on emerging challenges in cybersecurity and the strategies needed to address them.

The event was officially opened by Donald Patrick Lim, president of DITO CME Ventures Inc., and Ian Utile chief executive officer (CEO) of ATTN.LIVE, emphasized the critical need for continuous innovation and collaboration to combat the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Police Colonel Jay Guillermo, division chief of the Cybercrime Response Unit at the Philippine National Police detailed the increasing sophistication of cybercrimes, including the rising threat of deepfakes. He revealed that around one million deepfakes are circulating in cyberspace within the Philippines alone.

He warned that it might become nearly impossible to distinguish between real and fake online personas in five years. Guillermo emphasized the challenges law enforcement faces in identifying and apprehending cybercriminals who use advanced technologies to hide their identities and locations. He also highlighted the critical need for collaboration with telecommunications companies to gather evidence, even when the suspect might be operating nearby.

Gene Yu, CEO of Blackpanda Group, provided an overview of cybersecurity trends in Asia and the need for rapid incident response capabilities. Raymond Nunez, chief technology officer and co-founder of Red Rock IT Security Inc., emphasized the importance of proactive security measures and continuous monitoring to prevent data breaches.

Edwin Concepcion, country manager of Straits Interactive, discussed the critical role of data privacy and the operationalization of privacy principles. He stressed that consent should be the last resort when processing personal data, advocating for organizations to rely on other legal bases such as legitimate interest, contract performance, or compliance with legal obligations. Concepcion also highlighted the importance of transparency and proportionality in data processing, ensuring that only the minimum necessary data is collected and that individuals are fully informed about how their data is being used. His insights underscored the importance of embedding privacy principles into organizational processes to mitigate risks and comply with data protection laws.

Throughout the event, several key themes emerged. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to address cyber threats’ complex and evolving nature. The need for robust cybersecurity policies, continuous innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies were highlighted as critical components of an effective cybersecurity strategy. The event also underscored the importance of transparency and data privacy, with discussions on how organizations can operationalize privacy principles to protect personal information while maintaining compliance with regulations. The emphasis on proactive security measures, including advanced threat detection and incident response, was a recurring theme across multiple sessions.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, cybersecurity events play a helpful role in bringing together experts from diverse fields to share knowledge and develop strategies that can safeguard our digital future. The insights shared during these events will contribute to shaping more resilient cybersecurity practices in the Philippines and beyond.