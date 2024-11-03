Toral: Shared towers: Connecting communities

In the latest push to expand digital connectivity across the Philippines, EdgePoint Infrastructure recently announced securing over 400 new tenancies, a major milestone for its operations. As an independent telecommunications infrastructure company, EdgePoint aims to improve access to reliable internet and mobile services by advancing the Common Tower Policy’s (CTP) vision of shared telecom infrastructure.

EdgePoint’s new tenancies underscore the advantages of the CTP, which encourages shared use of telecom towers among multiple service providers. This policy represents a significant shift from the traditional model, where each telecom provider maintained exclusive towers, often resulting in redundancy and slowed expansion into underserved areas. By leasing tower space to multiple providers, EdgePoint reduces infrastructure costs and accelerates the deployment of networks in rural regions.

Challenges and obstacles

Although EdgePoint’s new tenancies mark an important achievement, the path forward is not without hurdles. Building and maintaining shared infrastructure requires navigating complex regulatory landscapes, especially in securing permits across multiple municipalities. Additionally, gaining local community support can be challenging, as some areas have concerns about environmental impact and tower placement. These challenges highlight the importance of collaboration with local governments and community leaders to ensure that the expansion benefits all stakeholders.

Impact on local communities and consumers

One of the most promising aspects of EdgePoint’s expansion is its potential impact on underserved communities. Improved connectivity can be transformative, enabling remote education, small business growth, and even healthcare access through telemedicine. However, understanding which specific areas will benefit and how they will integrate this infrastructure can shed light on the actual reach of EdgePoint’s initiatives. With over 400 new tenancies, a deeper dive into the community-level impact could help capture the full value of this rollout.

A commitment to sustainability

As EdgePoint expands its footprint, sustainability becomes increasingly important. The telecom infrastructure sector can be resource-intensive, from energy demands to construction materials. Industry trends point toward renewable energy solutions, efficient power management, and eco-friendly construction materials. By integrating these practices, EdgePoint could reduce its environmental impact, aligning with global trends and investor expectations for sustainable growth.

With a growing presence as the third-largest tower company in the Philippines, EdgePoint’s ambitions extend beyond the current milestone. Plans for further expansion, possibly into Mindanao and other remote islands, would bring significant gains for nationwide connectivity. As the demand for high-speed internet and mobile access rises, EdgePoint’s future developments will play a critical role in supporting the digital needs of both urban and rural communities.

In addition to expanding physical infrastructure, EdgePoint’s success depends on building strong partnerships with telecom providers and government agencies. Collaborating with local telecom operators allows EdgePoint to scale its efforts and ensure smooth integration with existing services. Such partnerships will drive operational efficiencies and reinforce the impact of the CTP by creating a more unified digital landscape.

By focusing on shared infrastructure, sustainability, and partnerships, EdgePoint can help bridge the digital divide, making connectivity an accessible resource for communities nationwide. However, the journey involves more than building towers—it requires engaging local stakeholders, adhering to environmental standards, and consistently prioritizing end-user benefits. As the telecom landscape evolves, EdgePoint’s role in shaping a more connected Philippines will undoubtedly be one to watch.