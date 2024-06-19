Toral: Staying Relevant on YouTube: Strategies for Engaging and Diverse Content

YouTube remains at the forefront of video content transformation. As content creators and marketers strive to keep pace with these changes, understanding emerging trends on YouTube becomes crucial. I recently gave a talk about YouTube Trends & Content at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Broadcast Media Congress organized by the PUP Department of Broadcast Communication and Aliw Broadcasting Services. Here are some of the highlights of what I shared there.

According to the YouTube Culture & Trends (YCT) Report 2023, 40 percent of viewers consider themselves video content creators. There will be more in the years to come as short-form videos lowered barriers to entry, contributing to a diverse content ecosystem.

Short-form content, characterized by videos typically under 60 seconds, has surged in popularity. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels have popularized this format, and YouTube has responded with YouTube Shorts. Short-form videos are bite-sized, easily digestible and highly shareable, making them perfect for today’s fast-paced digital environment.

Launched in September 2020, YouTube Shorts has quickly gained traction, with over 15 billion daily views. It has high engagement rates due to the ease of consumption that appeals especially to younger audiences who favor quick content. It is also easier and less expensive to produce than longer videos.

YCT shared that 67 percent of Gen Z enjoy creators who use multiple content formats. Creators need to experiment with a mix of long-form, short-form, live streams, and interactive content to keep audiences engaged.

Interactive live streams enable real-time viewer interaction through features like chat, polls, and Q&A sessions. This format enhances engagement and fosters a sense of community among viewers. There is an opportunity for real-time engagement with immediate feedback and viewer interactions.

Those who stream regularly can build a community with stronger connections and loyalty from viewers.

VTubers are also gaining popularity, providing a unique blend of animation and real-time interaction. YCT cited that 52 percent watched a VTuber in the past year. I have a relative who makes VTuber images and programs their movements. This is something I would like to experiment with in the future.

Sixty percent of viewers are open to watching content created with artificial intelligence (AI). These tools make video creation, editing and idea generation faster, offering new ways to produce content efficiently.

Videos that attract attention usually have eye-catching thumbnails, concise titles and detailed easy-to-understand descriptions to benefit viewers and tell YouTube what your video is about.

Hook viewers in the first few seconds, use a clear structure, and maintain engagement throughout the video. Encourage likes, comments, shares, and subscriptions. Respond to comments and interact with your audience to boost performance.

Rather than trendy copies. I am biased toward evergreen educational content that remains relevant over time. It can help build credibility, authority and trust with the audience.

To stay ahead in the competitive world of digital content creation, it is essential to keep up with emerging trends and continuously adapt your strategies. By doing so, you can ensure that your content remains relevant, engaging and successful in attracting and retaining viewers.