Toral: Stepping up on AI for economic growth

Over the past year, artificial intelligence (AI) has seen remarkable advancements and increased adoption across various sectors. Launching the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Roadmap 2.0 and establishing the Center for AI Research (Cair) in the Philippines underscore the country’s commitment to leveraging AI for economic growth and innovation.

Lately, in the stock market, tech companies’ stocks have been down as investors are concerned about the huge operational investment and expenses made by tech giants in developing AI technologies.

Investors are beginning to ask questions as to when will returns be realized. Investors should focus on long-term prospects rather than short-term market fluctuations. Companies that are investing in sustainable and scalable AI solutions are more likely to deliver substantial returns over time.

Early this week, Meta launched Llama 3.1. This version includes models with up to 405 billion parameters, making it Meta’s largest and most powerful model to date. It is designed to support a wide range of applications, including synthetic data generation, model distillation and custom model development.

In the next 12 months, AI technologies are expected to become even more integrated into everyday business operations and public services. This period will be crucial for Filipino businesses, academia, and professionals to embrace AI, maximize its potential, and stay competitive in the global market.

Business AI adoption

Businesses should adopt AI technologies to improve operational efficiency by automating routine tasks, optimizing supply chains, and enhancing customer service. This can lead to significant cost savings and improved productivity.

In my digitalization classes, I now hear MSMEs considering AI as a tool for product development. Innovating and developing new AI-driven products and services can help businesses differentiate from competitors and meet evolving customer needs.

Companies should provide training programs to equip employees with AI-related skills, fostering a culture of innovation within the organization.

Collaborating with academic institutions can help businesses access the latest research and talent pools, enhancing both academic and business capabilities. Staying informed on regulatory changes ensures compliance and allows businesses to take advantage of government incentives for AI adoption.

Academia: Embrace or reject AI?

Academia should integrate AI into curricula by developing and updating academic programs to include AI and related fields. This prepares students for the future job market. Hands-on projects and internships provide students with real-world AI experience.

Focusing on AI research that addresses local challenges and opportunities contributes to the country’s development goals. Collaborating with businesses to conduct applied research fosters innovation and practical applications of AI.

Professionals, including freelancers, should engage in continuous learning and skill development by enrolling in online courses and obtaining certifications to stay updated with AI advancements and enhance their professional qualifications.

Joining AI-focused professional communities can help connect with peers and stay informed about industry trends.

The Philippines is making significant strides in AI development through its national strategy and the establishment of Cair. While there are investment challenges, such as high operational costs and uncertain ROI, the potential benefits of AI are substantial. By adopting AI technologies, investing in skills and training, and leveraging government support, businesses, academia and professionals can embrace AI to drive growth and innovation in the country.

This collective effort will not only enhance economic competitiveness but also improve the quality of life for Filipinos.