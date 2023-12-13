Toral: Strengthening digital identities

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is significantly investing in its cybersecurity framework with the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI). Lawrence Hughes, a PKI expert and author of the book, “Pro Active Directory Certificate Services,” explains, “PKI is fundamental to the use of cryptography for secure digital communication.”

The PNPKI, a cornerstone of the Philippines’ digital security strategy, focuses on issuing digital certificates to authenticate identities in digital transactions and communications, particularly in e-governance. It enhances the security of online transactions and strengthens e-governance, aligning with international standards of digital encryption and security.

Hughes considers PKI critical for securing e-commerce and e-government transactions. He explains, “PKI provides the trust that makes it work,” detailing the process of using digital certificates and strong client authentication to protect online transactions.

The DICT is seeking an additional P5.6 billion in its 2024 budget, with P290 million specifically dedicated to the PNPKI. This investment is an indicator of the government’s dedication to advancing its digital infrastructure securely.

Recent cyberattacks on government entities have raised questions about the PNPKI’s effectiveness. However, this should be assessed in light of the types of cyberattacks experienced. If attacks bypass PKI-related security measures, the focus may need to shift to other areas of cybersecurity.

Various government agencies, local government units, state colleges and universities, and related institutions have begun registering for PNPKI and using it.

However, its uniform implementation across all government sectors is crucial for its overall effectiveness. Partial or inconsistent deployment can leave gaps in security. Hughes points out the risks of non-PKI authentication solutions, which might not offer the same security level but are often used due to their simplicity.

Despite the significant investment, Hughes also points out a key challenge: “There is a severe lack of expertise in PKI.” This highlights the need for specialized knowledge in effectively deploying and managing PKI systems. Hughes’ efforts in this space include courses, educational advocacies, and his book, stressing the importance of understanding how to deploy and run a Certificate Authority securely.

PNPKI should be integrated into a wider, mul­ti-layered cybersecurity strategy, encompassing net­work security, endpoint protection, and regular security audits. This includes addressing vulnerabilities such as social engineering and insider threats.

Hughes reminds us that PKI systems must be very well protected from hacking, especially the root private keys.

“If a PKI’s root private key is compromised, then all certificates issued by that CA are also compromised. One of the main issues in PKI today is the use of quantum-safe algorithms and certificates. Someday we will have quantum computers that can crack 2048-bit RSA keys in seconds. Many existing PKI systems do not have adequate automation today. There is a lot of room for improvement in this,” he said.

To protect PKI infrastructure from cyber threats, Hughes stresses the importance of robust security measures, especially for root private keys. He also mentions the critical role of Hardware Security Modules (hardened, tamper-resistant hardware devices that secure cryptographic processes) in securing PKI systems.

Maintaining public trust in e-government digital infrastructure is crucial. Clear communication about the role of PNPKI and ongoing efforts to enhance overall cybersecurity is essential.