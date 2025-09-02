Toral: The ABC of digital resilience: What every leader needs to know

In today’s world, where data is a vital asset and cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, digital resilience has become a strategic priority and technical concern that every business leader must address. Whether you are running a startup, a growing enterprise, or managing a digital team, your leadership must include conversations about risks, prevention and long-term protection. This is where the ABC framework becomes a useful tool.

The letter A stands for Access. Leaders must ask: Who has access to our content, platforms, tools and networks? Access control is not simply about login credentials. It involves determining who has administrative privileges, who can export files, and who can plug in external devices or use unvetted apps. When former employees or freelancers retain access to sensitive systems, the risk of misuse increases. In one notable incident last year, a former media worker was arrested after allegedly hacking several businesses and stealing customer databases. Although this kind of case is uncommon, it illustrates why access deactivation must happen promptly when someone leaves a project or organization. Leaders should consider implementing regular audits to ensure access remains appropriate to roles and responsibilities.

The letter B refers to Behavior. Leaders should reflect on what behaviors are being normalized within their teams. Remote and hybrid work arrangements have created blurred lines between personal and professional device usage. When team members use their own gadgets or switch networks frequently, they become more vulnerable to phishing, malware and other threats. More importantly, when leadership does not model proper security hygiene, such as using multi-factor authentication, storing files in company-approved drives, or regularly updating passwords, then unsafe shortcuts become common practice. Digital security must be integrated into workplace culture. Employees should be guided by regular, engaging training sessions and supported by simple policies that encourage safe online habits.

The letter C stands for Consequences. Leaders need to think ahead. What happens when something goes wrong? Many businesses still do not have a clear incident response plan. If a breach occurs, who leads the investigation? Who informs the affected parties? How does the organization recover trust and resume operations? Some companies only learn about a breach after a third party alerts them or after customer complaints pile up. By then, the damage to reputation and operations may already be significant. Consequences should not only be reactive but also proactive. Having a well-documented incident response procedure and regular simulations can help your team prepare for the unexpected and reduce long-term harm.

Digital resilience requires more than just purchasing the latest tools or installing security software. It involves building a culture that values awareness, preparation and accountability. Leaders must ask the right questions and be willing to invest in sustainable solutions. Each step taken to improve access controls, encourage responsible behavior and prepare for consequences contributes to your overall strength as an organization.

Security is about people, technology, processes and the ability to adapt. Resilient organizations are those where leaders understand that digital safety is not a one-time fix but an ongoing commitment to protecting what matters most.