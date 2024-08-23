Toral: The empowering language of women in ICT

In the field of information and communication technology (ICT), the voices of women have increasingly become a powerful force for innovation and change. As someone who has been deeply involved in this industry as an e-commerce advocate for over two decades, I have witnessed firsthand how the contributions of women have helped shape the digital landscape, both in the Philippines and globally.

I am honored to have been invited by Passerelles Numériques Philippines, a French-based organization dedicated to providing digital education-to-employment pathways for underprivileged youth, to be featured in their “Women in ICT” exhibit. This event, which celebrates the organization’s 16th year, will showcase 16 women who have made significant contributions to the ICT landscape in

the Philippines.

The theme “Ang Wika ng mga Nangungunang Kababaihan sa Larangan ng ICT” (The Language of Leading Women in the Field of ICT) beautifully captures the essence of what we, as women in this field, represent. Language, in this context, symbolizes the unique perspectives, experiences and values that we bring to the ICT industry.

Throughout my advocacy, I have found that our voices—our language—are not just about the technical skills we possess, but also about the vision, empathy and resilience we bring to our roles.

As a woman who has navigated the challenges of this industry, I have learned that leadership in ICT is not just about breaking new ground in technology; it’s about paving the way for others to follow. It’s about mentoring the next generation, advocating for policies that promote inclusivity, and using our platforms to inspire and empower.

The language I have spoken throughout my advocacy is one of inclusivity and empowerment. I have always believed that the true power of ICT lies in its ability to democratize opportunities and bridge gaps. Whether it’s through developing training programs for MSMEs or advocating for policies that protect consumers in the digital space, my goal has always been to ensure that everyone has a chance to benefit from the digital economy.

Innovation has been at the heart of my work in ICT. From promoting e-commerce adoption in the Philippines to teaching AI-driven marketing strategies, I have always sought to use technology not just to advance business goals, but to address real-world problems and make a positive impact on society.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my advocacy has been seeing how technology can transform lives. Whether it’s helping small businesses thrive through digital platforms or helping Filipinos become online freelancers, I have always focused on innovation with purpose. The language I speak in ICT is one of action—turning ideas into impactful solutions that benefit communities and drive sustainable growth.

As I reflect on my journey, I am filled with hope for the future of women in ICT. I have seen how the barriers that once seemed insurmountable are gradually being broken down by determined and talented women who are making their mark in this industry. I hope that the story of women featured in this exhibit will inspire a new generation of women to pursue careers in technology.