Toral: The fight against deepfake scams

During my recent talk on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, I shared that the threats posed by deepfake technology have become a pressing concern for individuals, organizations and even nations. Deepfakes, which involve artificial intelligence to create highly realistic but entirely fabricated images, videos or audio recordings, have been central to several alarming incidents worldwide.

But we are not powerless against them. Some strategies and solutions can help us combat these threats, whether in the context of romance and crypto scams or in broader applications that target public figures and institutions.

The first step in preventing deepfake scams is understanding how they work and recognizing the signs. Deepfakes are created using AI, often involving techniques like Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) that learn and replicate real people’s facial movements, voices and gestures. While this technology can be used for creative and harmless purposes, it has also been weaponized by cybercriminals to deceive, manipulate and defraud.

Most recently, it was used to target President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Dr. Willie Ong, Maria Ressa, and the like circulating false audio and images that could have had serious political, health and social repercussions. The impact of these deepfakes can be devastating, leading to loss of trust, financial ruin and even social instability.

One of the most promising ways to counter deepfakes is by using AI itself. Advanced detection technologies are being developed to identify the subtle inconsistencies that often characterize deepfakes. These can include unnatural blinking patterns, mismatched lighting, or slight discrepancies in audio synchronization.

Tools like Deepware Scanner offer real-time analysis of videos and images, helping to flag potential deepfakes before they can cause harm. For organizations, integrating deepfake detection tools into their cybersecurity infrastructure is a critical step in preventing the spread of deepfakes, particularly in contexts where sensitive information or reputations are at stake.

While AI-powered tools are essential, they must be complemented by strong cybersecurity practices at both the individual and organizational levels. Stay informed about the latest trends in deepfake technology and cybersecurity. Regularly participate in training sessions, workshops, and webinars to keep your knowledge up to date. Share this knowledge with your peers, colleagues, and loved ones to create a more informed and vigilant community.

Always verify the authenticity of any communication, especially if it involves requests for money, sensitive information, or actions that seem out of character. If you receive a video or audio clip that seems suspicious, cross-check it with reliable sources or use deepfake detection tools.

Utilize multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all your accounts to add an extra layer of security. Even if a scammer gains access to your password, MFA can prevent them from accessing your accounts.

Regularly monitor what personal information is publicly available online. Adjust privacy settings on social media and other platforms to limit the amount of personal information you share. This can reduce the risk of your likeness or voice being used in a deepfake.

If you encounter a deepfake or suspect you’ve been targeted by a scam, report it immediately to the relevant authorities or platform administrators. Let’s work together to ensure that the digital world remains a space of trust, security and truth.