Toral: The growing cost of staying in business

At a recent Philippine Marketing Association meeting, I witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding supporting the implementation and communication of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act. It was a welcome initiative, but it raised a question: Are we making it easier to start a business while overlooking how much harder it is to keep one operating?

Entrepreneurs face overlapping pressures. Beyond attracting customers, they must meet regulatory requirements, manage rising expenses, and pay to access markets. Each obligation may serve a valid purpose, but together they can threaten a business’s viability.

Consider an entrepreneur manufacturing food products. Registration, local permits, applicable Food and Drug Administration requirements, packaging, labeling, and tax compliance can require substantial investment before the first sale. These safeguards protect consumers, yet they also consume capital and management time.

Once operating, businesses must manage wages, rent, utilities, logistics, and inventory. Fair employee compensation matters, particularly as living costs rise. But entrepreneurs must balance these expenses against customers who are increasingly careful with their spending.

Compliance is also recurring. Permit renewals, tax documentation, reporting, and applicable online selling and data privacy requirements take time and money. Government suppliers may have additional PhilGEPS documentation requirements. In microenterprises, owners often handle these tasks themselves, leaving less time for customers and business development.

Another significant burden is the cost of reaching buyers.

Supermarkets and retail outlets may impose listing fees, trade discounts, rebates, promotional contributions, and payment terms. Online marketplaces can involve commissions, transaction fees, advertising, affiliate costs, and seller-funded promotions or shipping subsidies. Depending on the category and arrangements, combined deductions and seller-funded costs can approach 30 percent or more of a sale. This does not mean every marketplace charges a 30 percent commission.

These channels provide access to customers and valuable infrastructure. The question is whether they produce enough profitable sales to justify their costs.

Consider a business with P3 million in annual revenue and a 5 percent net profit margin. Its profit is P150,000. An additional P30,000 in annual expenses, just one percent of revenue, would consume 20 percent of that profit if the cost cannot be recovered.

That is why higher sales do not always mean a healthier business. Inventory purchases, delayed collections, returns, and recurring obligations can strain cash flow even as revenue increases.

Large companies can spread administrative work across specialized teams. Small businesses have fewer resources to absorb fixed costs and unexpected changes. The same requirement can therefore have a much greater impact on a microenterprise.

Government efforts to simplify transactions, including digital services and Business One-Stop Shops, deserve recognition. But their effectiveness should also be assessed through the entrepreneur’s experience. How much time and money does it take to become compliant and remain compliant? Which agencies request similar information? Can processes be consolidated, and are requirements proportionate to business size and risk?

Business associations and researchers can help measure these burdens alongside the commercial costs of accessing customers. Such evidence can guide policy improvements and more realistic business decisions.

We have encouraged Filipinos to become entrepreneurs, embrace digital tools, and enter new markets. We should also ask how many enterprises survive, earn sustainable profits, provide employment, and build the capacity to grow.

Making it easier to start a business is progress. Making it possible for responsible businesses to endure deserves equal attention.