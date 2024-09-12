Toral: The role of Gen Z and millennials in rethinking business strategy

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex landscape, the need for business model reinvention has never been more urgent. Insights from the 2024 PwC Philippine CEO Survey, discussed at the 22nd Management Association of the Philippines CEO Conference, reveal that generational shifts are playing a crucial role in shaping how companies rethink their strategies for long-term success.

The rise of Gen Z and Millennials as primary consumers has transformed the way businesses approach their value propositions. These younger generations are digital natives, accustomed to seamless online experiences, personalized services and brands that reflect their social and environmental values.

According to the PwC report, the challenge for businesses is clear: 46 percent of CEOs believe that their companies will no longer be economically viable in the next ten years if they continue on their current path.

While older generations may prioritize product quality and price, Gen Z and Millennials often seek brands that offer convenience, customization and ethical practices. This shift has led businesses to rethink their customer engagement strategies, with many adopting e-commerce platforms, subscription models, and on-demand services to cater to these new preferences.

The younger generation’s comfort with technology is driving the need for digital transformation across industries. According to the survey, 75 percent of respondents believe that Generative AI (GenAI)can improve their products or services and make processes more efficient. However, only 39 percent of CEOs have implemented AI in their organizations, highlighting a gap between technological awareness and actual adoption.

Gen Z and Millennials expect seamless digital experiences, from online shopping and instant customer service to personalized product recommendations powered by AI. Businesses that fail to meet these expectations risk falling behind, as tech-savvy consumers quickly move to competitors that can deliver more efficient and tailored experiences.

Generational changes are also transforming the workplace. Businesses today are managing a multigenerational workforce, with employees ranging from Baby Boomers to Gen Alpha. Each generation brings its expectations when it comes to leadership, work-life balance, and technology adoption.

The report found that over 75 percent of CEOs identified differences in management and leadership styles as their biggest challenge in dealing with a multigenerational workforce. For example, Gen Z and Millennials often prioritize flexibility, remote work and continuous learning, while Gen X and Baby Boomers may value stability and long-term employment.

These differing priorities require companies to rethink their organizational structures and workplace cultures to ensure that they can attract and retain talent across generations.

Reinventing the business model to accommodate these workforce dynamics involves creating an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and adaptability.

Companies must invest in leadership development programs, upskilling initiatives and employee engagement strategies that align with the diverse needs of their workforce.

As businesses face leadership transitions, the importance of succession planning cannot be overlooked. The report reveals that while 45 percent of companies plan to make changes in their senior leadership within the next three to five years, only 25 percent have established formal succession plans. This gap poses a risk to business continuity, particularly as younger generations rise to leadership roles.

By placing generational changes at the forefront of their reinvention efforts, businesses can build more agile, forward-thinking, and sustainable models that are equipped to thrive in an increasingly complex and dynamic environment.