Toral: What it really takes to build international business partnerships

During a recent visit to Taiwan as part of a Philippine Franchise Association delegation, one of the most memorable discussions I attended took place at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco). While the conversation covered business opportunities between Taiwan and the Philippines, what stayed with me was the importance of managing expectations when working with international partners.

We were reminded that Taiwanese business counterparts generally appreciate clear structures, detailed information, and predictable processes. An example discussed was how a company might present a business process involving 10 steps, only for its counterpart to discover later that each step carries additional requirements. Even when these requirements are legitimate, the unexpected complexity can create confusion and affect confidence in the arrangement.

This observation made me reflect on how Philippine businesses communicate with prospective partners. We may be accustomed to explaining procedures as discussions progress, particularly when different departments or government agencies are involved.

However, international counterparts may expect a more complete picture at the beginning, including documentation, responsibilities, costs, and timelines. Greater transparency allows both parties to plan their resources and make informed commitments.

Another interesting point raised during our Meco visit concerned the challenges of introducing international products into the Philippine retail market. Listing fees charged by major retail establishments can represent a substantial expense for suppliers seeking shelf space. While similar arrangements exist in Taiwan, the discussion suggested that fees in the Philippines can be comparatively more burdensome.

Retailers have legitimate commercial considerations, including shelf space, inventory management, merchandising, and promotional support. Suppliers must also account for importation, regulatory compliance, logistics, distribution margins, and marketing expenses. These costs collectively influence whether bringing a product into a new market makes financial sense.

This raises a question that also applies to Filipino manufacturers. How many promising products struggle to reach consumers because the cost of accessing established distribution channels exceeds what smaller enterprises can reasonably afford? Alternative channels, including specialty stores, community retailers, and e-commerce, may offer opportunities, although each has its own commercial requirements.

The discussion also highlighted the importance Taiwanese businesses place on due diligence. Establishing a commercial relationship may require considerable time as prospective partners verify financial information, operational capabilities, product standards, and the credibility of proposed arrangements.

For businesses eager to secure international agreements, this process can test their patience. Yet careful evaluation serves an important purpose. It allows both parties to understand their exposure, assess commercial feasibility, and establish realistic expectations before making commitments. Effective due diligence also requires proportionate requirements and timely decisions so that verification strengthens rather than unnecessarily delays a promising partnership.

These lessons became even more meaningful during the international franchise gala we attended. I was impressed by the collective support that went into bringing the event together. Government representatives, industry associations, sponsors, and private enterprises contributed to an occasion that connected business leaders and franchise organizations from different countries.

Beyond the celebration and networking, the gathering demonstrated the value of institutions working together to create opportunities for businesses. International exposure requires resources, relationships, coordination, and sustained engagement. Industry associations can help connect enterprises with potential partners, while government institutions can facilitate access to information and support business engagement across borders.

However, the work continues after the introductions. Companies still need to assess prospective partners, understand market conditions, negotiate viable arrangements, and fulfill their commitments. The eventual value of international gatherings can be seen in the relationships and business opportunities that develop afterward.

For businesses in Cebu and other parts of the Philippines, these experiences offer practical lessons. Opportunities for international engagement extend beyond opening stores or exporting finished products. Local enterprises may participate as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, technology providers, or professional service partners. Their ability to pursue these opportunities depends partly on how well they understand the requirements of prospective markets and how prepared they are to demonstrate their capabilities.

The Taiwan visit reinforced my appreciation of the relationship between governance and business development. Clear expectations improve predictability. Due diligence supports informed decisions. Commercial understanding helps businesses evaluate opportunities realistically. Institutional collaboration creates channels through which potential partners can meet and explore common interests.

International partnerships are ultimately built through a combination of opportunity, preparation, and trust. The conversations at Meco showed how easily uncertainty can emerge when expectations are insufficiently defined. The gala demonstrated what coordinated effort can accomplish in bringing business communities together.

As more Philippine enterprises seek opportunities beyond their traditional markets, we should give equal attention to the quality of our preparation and the relationships we hope to establish. Promising introductions become more valuable when businesses have the systems, information, and commitment needed to turn them into

sustainable partnerships.