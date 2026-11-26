Imagine a small Philippine food processor receiving a new set of requirements from a major customer. It must improve product traceability, prepare additional sustainability records, and perhaps obtain certification. The buyer has legitimate reasons for asking. But the supplier must find the money and people to do the work, often before knowing whether future orders will justify the investment.

This dilemma came to mind during the Philippine Institute for Supply Management’s general membership meeting on Nov. 6, 2026. I asked keynote speaker Daniel Belbis, vice president of Central Procurement and Logistics at Newport World Resorts, whether sustainability requirements could transfer risks and costs to suppliers that might struggle to comply.

Belbis acknowledged the challenge. He spoke about helping suppliers meet accreditation requirements through guidance and training, rather than necessarily providing financial assistance. He also discussed conversations with an organization supporting cage-free egg producers, whose farmers need help reaching markets. He explained that supporting local communities can sometimes mean accepting higher sourcing costs.

His response raised a practical question: What does responsible sourcing look like from the supplier’s side of the table?

Food safety, lawful labor practices and reliable product information are not optional simply because a business is small. Buyers have customers, employees and reputations to protect. Essential safeguards cannot simply be waived. Yet not every new questionnaire, audit or buyer-specific specification carries the same urgency or benefit.

For a manufacturer, meeting higher standards may require upgraded equipment, staff training, recordkeeping and fees for outside assessment. Even when those investments improve the business, the cash must come from somewhere. A supplier serving several customers may recover the expense over time. One investing heavily for a single buyer faces a different risk, especially if order volumes are uncertain.

The burden is not automatically unfair, nor does it always fall on one party. Suppliers may absorb part of it, buyers may pay a premium or help with implementation, and some costs may reach consumers. Productivity gains may offset others. The important point is that the commercial consequences should be discussed before a supplier is expected to commit resources.

This concern also connects with the Supplier Fair Dealing Framework Version 1.0, an independent voluntary proposal I released for public consultation. Its proposed Standard 8 addresses how material changes, including sourcing obligations, should be explained, communicated, and accompanied by workable transition arrangements. Appendix E asks a basic question when evaluating new controls: Who benefits and who bears the burden?

The framework does not require buyers to finance every upgrade or guarantee suppliers’ future orders. It calls for transparent arrangements, proportionate implementation and accountability on both sides. Any training, phased compliance or commercial accommodation should follow clear criteria, rather than depend on personal influence or special access.

Large buyers have something at stake, too. If capable smaller suppliers withdraw, companies could lose local sourcing options and become dependent on a narrower supplier base. This is a risk worth examining, not a reason to dilute legitimate safeguards.

That leaves a practical test for both parties: Will the new standard improve how goods are produced and sourced, and is there a workable way for suppliers to meet it?

Responsible sourcing has to consider both answers.