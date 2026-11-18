For many Filipino entrepreneurs, seeing their brand operate in another country represents an important achievement. But does success in the Philippines necessarily mean a business is ready to franchise internationally?

This question stayed with me after attending the Philippine Franchise Association General Membership Meeting on Oct. 21. A panel on international franchising featured Troy Franklin of World Franchise Associates and Miguel Kyan Aman of Miguelitos Ice Cream, moderated by Dr. Carl Balita.

Franklin presented three foundations for international franchising: the business, the franchise development platform, and the franchisee. His framework offers a useful way to examine whether a company can sustain growth beyond its home market.

Can the business succeed in another market?

A brand may have loyal customers and strong sales in the Philippines, yet its success could depend on local conditions that are difficult to reproduce overseas.

A Filipino food business, for example, may face different consumer preferences, ingredient costs, rental rates, labor expenses, and regulatory requirements. Even with interested customers, higher operating costs could make the business less profitable.

The question is whether the brand can preserve what makes it distinctive while adapting to another market. More importantly, can both the franchisor and franchisee earn sustainable returns?

Can the organization support expansion?

Franklin’s second foundation concerns the platform needed to develop and support franchises. This includes systems, processes, people, and resources.

An established business may know how to operate its own outlets but still be unable to support operators in another country.

International franchisees need training, operating standards, supplier arrangements, marketing guidance, and continuing support. Someone must also monitor whether these arrangements work after opening.

One observation I recall from Aman’s discussion was that Miguelitos Ice Cream did not have every document and requirement prepared at the beginning. Some were developed as the business progressed.

I found this particularly relevant. Readiness does not necessarily mean having everything perfected before expansion. It means recognizing what needs to be established, committing resources to develop it, and learning from actual operations.

However, learning along the way should not become an excuse to overlook essential legal, financial, or operational safeguards.

Is the overseas partner the right fit?

The third foundation is the franchisee.

An interested investor with sufficient capital may appear promising. But financial capacity alone does not establish whether someone can operate a business successfully.

I also recall Aman identifying a practical warning sign: a prospective partner who cannot make time to attend briefings or training.

This is worth considering. If someone cannot commit time during the preparation stage, how will that person handle the responsibilities that follow?

A franchise relationship requires participation, willingness to learn, respect for operating standards, and the ability to manage

local operations.

Franchisors should also examine a prospective partner’s business experience, financial capacity, market knowledge, and expectations. Agreements need provisions for performance reviews, corrective action, and dispute resolution.

Finding an interested investor is different from finding a capable long-term partner.

Is franchising the appropriate next step?

During a recent business mission to Taiwan, I was reminded that international opportunities require more than interest in a product

or brand.

Conversations can quickly move toward pricing, distribution arrangements, regulatory requirements, and partner expectations. These details influence whether an opportunity can develop into a sustainable relationship.

For some Filipino businesses, exporting, licensing, distribution partnerships, or testing demand may be more appropriate initial steps than immediately establishing an overseas franchise.

There is no single expansion path suitable for every business.

As more Filipino brands explore international opportunities, ambition should be accompanied by careful evaluation. A business need not have every answer at the beginning, but it should understand the risks, responsibilities, and capabilities required for its chosen expansion model.

International franchising is more than opening a location or granting rights to use a brand. It is a continuing commitment to help another business succeed while protecting the reputation built at home.

Perhaps the first question entrepreneurs should ask is not how soon they can franchise abroad, but whether franchising is the right next step, with the right partner, at the right time.