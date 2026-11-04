Toral: When shopping becomes part of scrolling

A recent conversation with students behind TUTs: Tara, Usap Tayo!, a podcast at World Citi Colleges–Antipolo, brought me back to a Bluetooth speaker I bought after watching a friend’s livestream. As the speaker was demonstrated, I imagined how convenient it would be to listen to music or other audio without wearing a headset. I placed an order. When it arrived, however, I hardly used it.

The speaker was not necessarily defective, nor did my friend mislead me. I had pictured a use for it that did not become part of my daily routine. That gap between imagined usefulness and actual use is worth examining whenever shopping becomes part of our social media experience.

One factor influencing unplanned purchases is fear of missing out, or Fomo. During a livestream, we may see comments, orders coming in and reminders that an offer will end soon. It can feel as though everyone else has decided and we should hurry too.

Yet an order shown during a livestream does not necessarily become a completed sale. A buyer might reconsider and cancel, or a transaction might not be fulfilled. Visible activity tells us little about how many buyers eventually received the product, found it useful, or would buy it again. That does not mean the orders are fake. It means we should be careful about treating them as proof that a product is right for us.

Digital marketing strategies can also influence these decisions. Product demonstrations help us picture an item in our lives. Recommendations from creators and fellow buyers can build interest. Personalized suggestions bring similar products back into view, while vouchers, free shipping and countdowns can make a decision feel urgent. These approaches may help us discover useful products. Their effect becomes more complicated when several appear together while we are simply scrolling for entertainment.

An unplanned purchase is not automatically a poor decision. We may enjoy something bought on impulse and choosing to support a friend’s business can be a deliberate reason to buy. But it helps to recognize which motive is driving us. Are we buying because we expect to use the product, because we want to support someone, or because we feel pressure to join the crowd?

Making wiser purchasing decisions can begin with a simple pause before checkout. Do I genuinely need or want this? Can I afford the full cost? Have I checked the product, seller and terms? Would I still choose it tomorrow? For purchases that are not urgent, waiting can separate a passing attraction from a considered choice.

Another useful habit is looking back after buying. Did the item serve the purpose we imagined? Did we use it often enough to justify the expense? My Bluetooth speaker reminded me that even a legitimate, affordable purchase may not fit how we actually live. Reflection is more useful than guilt because it can improve the next decision.

Sellers and creators have responsibilities as well. Clear product descriptions, honest demonstrations, disclosed commercial relationships and genuine offers help customers decide. For businesses, the number of orders appearing on a screen is only one signal. Fulfilled transactions, customer satisfaction and repeat purchases tell a fuller story about value.

I appreciated the opportunity to discuss impulsive buying as a media literacy issue with the World Citi Colleges students. Young people and adults alike navigate feeds where entertainment, social interaction and commerce overlap. Learning to spot persuasive techniques matters, but so does understanding our own habits.

We can enjoy a livestream, appreciate a product and support an entrepreneur without buying every time.

Sometimes the most useful outcome of scrolling is realizing that we can wait.