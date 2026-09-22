Toral: When the headlines does not match your business

Your company's sales are slowing, yet you read that conditions in your sector are improving. Another business may be growing while headlines suggest that its sector is under pressure. Which picture should management believe?

Both may contain useful information.

One of the challenges of running a business is that the economy we read about and the economy we experience, do not always seem to be the same. Economic indicators describe broader patterns, while our company numbers reflect the particular customers, products, locations, and competitive conditions affecting our own business. When the two differ, we should not automatically dismiss either. The difference itself may be something worth understanding.

We can see this in the July 2026 Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Philippines, a research initiative of the Philippine Institute for Supply Management, the Foundation of the Society of Fellows in Supply Management, and i-Metrics Asia-Pacific Corporation.

The three sectors did not move in the same direction. Manufacturing improved from 48.60 in June to 49.53 in July, moving closer to stabilization. Retail-Wholesale declined from 46.73 to 46.03, while Services fell from 49.72 to 47.54.

For readers unfamiliar with the PMI, a reading above 50 indicates expansion or improvement from the previous month, while below 50 indicates contraction or decline. These are directional indicators of change, not scores out of 100 or measures of whether an industry is performing well or poorly in an absolute sense.

Even those sector readings do not tell the whole story. Among the manufacturing sub-industries represented in the July survey, Paper registered 63.29 while Motor registered 40.01. The point is not to conclude from one month's readings that one industry is thriving and another is failing. Rather, the difference illustrates how much an overall sector reading can conceal.

This matters because businesses do not operate inside averages.

A manufacturer supplying one industry can face conditions very different from another manufacturer serving a different market. A retailer catering to budget-conscious consumers can experience something different from one serving higher-income customers. Two service companies can operate in the same economy while facing different customers, competitors, and cost structures.

The closer we get to the individual business, the more context we need to understand what an average is telling us.

When your numbers tell a different story

Suppose your company operates in Retail-Wholesale. The sector's July PMI was 46.03, but your own sales continue to grow.

It would be tempting to conclude that your company is outperforming the market. But that conclusion requires more evidence.

Perhaps you are attracting more customers or serving a segment behaving differently from the broader sector. Your product mix or distribution strategy may be helping. But perhaps sales increased because of heavy discounting while margins declined. Inventory may be accumulating. Receivables may be increasing faster than collections.

These are possibilities to investigate, not explanations we can assume from the PMI.

The reverse situation deserves the same attention. Manufacturing moved closer to stabilization in July, but what if orders in your own manufacturing business continue to weaken? That does not make the broader indicator wrong, nor does it automatically mean something is wrong with your company.

Your particular industry, customers, geography, products, or competitive environment may be moving differently.

The more useful question is not whether your company is doing better or worse than the sector. It is: Why is our business moving differently, and what do our other indicators tell us?

Do not compare one number with another

This distinction becomes even more important when different business signals are moving in opposite directions.

In Services, Business Activity registered 44.60 in July while Average Operating Cost remained above 50 at 53.95. The PMI does not explain why these indicators moved this way. But for a company experiencing something similar, it raises a practical management problem: What happens when activity softens but costs remain elevated?

There is no single answer.

Finance may need to examine margins and cash flow. Sales can look at its pipeline, customer inquiries, and conversion. Marketing may be seeing changes in customer behavior. Operations can examine capacity and productivity. Procurement may be hearing something from suppliers about prices, availability or demand. Human resources may need to consider whether workforce plans still correspond with expected activity.

Whether you run a small business or manage part of a larger organization, the principle is the same. Do not compare one external number with one internal number. Compare the story behind both.

For a smaller retailer, that may be as practical as looking at how often customers are buying, which products are moving, whether average purchases are changing, how quickly inventory is turning, what suppliers are saying, and whether cash collections are keeping pace.

Beware of the information we want to believe

There is another management trap worth considering. We naturally give greater weight to information that supports what we already believe.

If sales are weak and we encounter an industry indicator showing contraction, it is tempting to conclude that the market explains our problem. But what if competitors serving similar customers are growing?

The opposite can happen when business is strong. Management may dismiss warning signs in the broader market because the company's own numbers still look good. Yet external changes may take time to reach a particular business.

Contradictory information can therefore be particularly valuable.

Rather than asking which number confirms our existing view, we should ask why the signals differ.

That does not mean reacting every time an indicator moves. One month is a data point and not necessarily a trend. Before making significant decisions, businesses should look for persistence across several periods, consider seasonality where relevant, and compare external developments with their own performance and information coming from customers and suppliers.

Three questions for the management table

Economic indicators become more useful when we treat them as reference points rather than answers.

At your next management discussion, whether that involves an executive team or simply a business owner sitting down with a few key people, consider three questions.

What is the market telling us? Look at relevant economic and industry indicators, competitors, customers, and suppliers.

What is our own business telling us? Examine orders or sales, customer pipeline, inventory or capacity, costs and margins, and cash flow.

What could explain the difference? Identify what you know, what you are only assuming, and what still needs to be investigated.

Sometimes the external and internal signals will point in the same direction. That gives management additional information to examine. At other times they will contradict one another. The mismatch may reveal something about your customers, competitive position, cost structure, or business model that deserves closer attention.

The lesson is neither to follow economic indicators blindly nor to dismiss them when they do not match our experience. External indicators tell us something about the environment. Internal data tells us something about our organization. Customers and suppliers add another layer of evidence.

Put them together. The objective is not to find the number that confirms what we already believe. It is to understand enough of the picture to make a better-informed decision.