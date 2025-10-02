Toral: Whose data counts?

As artificial intelligence continues to shape how we interact, transact and govern, it is observed that the people most affected by digital systems often have the least say in how they are designed. If we are to build smarter governance, stronger institutions, and more ethical technologies, then we must center the conversation on one thing: data must work for the people it represents.

This idea is backed by evidence, including the recently released D4DAsia Synthesis Report (Philippines), which provides a nuanced look at how data governance plays out on the ground. The report explores community-based data efforts, challenges in local government data systems, and the struggles of civil society in accessing and using public datasets. It warns of the consequences of overlooking the voices and lived experiences of citizens in designing AI-driven systems.

Too often, digital tools are rolled out with good intentions but poor representation. For example, an AI model for disaster response may be designed using datasets from cities, yet miss out on the needs of a rural sari-sari store owner in a coastal community. Her presence in national data may be minimal, but her risk is very real. If she is not included in the data, the system does not see her. That exclusion is technical and systemic.

The D4DAsia report echoes this problem. It highlights how small-scale data initiatives across the Philippines, especially those driven by local communities or civil society groups, are often undervalued or disconnected from formal government systems. This leads to duplication, fragmentation, and a lack of trust in both directions. When citizen-generated data is treated as a footnote, the digital future being built cannot fully reflect or serve the people.

Digital rights on paper, digital harms in practice

The Philippines has one of the more robust digital legal frameworks in Southeast Asia. We have the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Data Privacy Act, the Internet Transactions Act, the E-Commerce Act, and more. These laws affirm that Filipinos have digital rights and deserve protection from harm.

Yet, implementation gaps persist. The D4DAsia report notes that government actors are often constrained by bureaucracy, lack of skills, and rigid hierarchies that make data-sharing cumbersome. Citizens, on the other hand, frequently encounter confusing platforms, inconsistent responses, and minimal accountability when digital harms occur. This disconnect creates what the report describes as a “trust deficit” between people, platforms and public institutions.

Global platforms, local accountability

Social media companies and digital platforms operating in the Philippines have global reach but often apply inconsistent safety and moderation standards. In countries with stronger regulatory enforcement, users enjoy better protections by default. Despite our heavy digital usage, we continue to face slower responses, limited transparency, and less proactive moderation.

The D4DAsia report urges platforms to acknowledge that regulatory gaps should not be an excuse for inaction. In fact, they should step up, offer detailed transparency reports specific to the Philippine context, and prioritize safety measures that go beyond the minimum. This includes localized human moderation, content appeal processes, and data protection tools aligned with Filipino users’ realities.

Moving toward participatory AI governance

If we are serious about AI governance, we must move beyond top-down regulation and embrace what the D4DAsia report calls a participatory data ecosystem. That means public servants must be equipped with data literacy. Community groups must be invited into system design processes. Platforms must engage directly with affected users when deciding on product policies or algorithm changes. And researchers must include social, cultural, and gender contexts in their frameworks.

AI is not neutral. It inherits the biases and blind spots of its creators (and perhaps even users who feed data to it). Without the perspectives of those most likely to be marginalized, we risk reproducing the same social inequalities in digital form.

Citizens are stakeholders

The report also gives voice to an emerging insight. Citizens do not want to just consume technology. They want to be part of shaping it. From community mapping to local data cooperatives, Filipinos are showing that they can co-create systems if given the space and support.

Rather than portraying citizens as vulnerable or uninformed, it is time to recognize them as active stakeholders. In doing so, we redefine the future of digital safety. We move from reactive moderation to proactive trust-building. We evolve from data collection to data collaboration.

The next step in AI governance in the Philippines is to make data work for its people, not just for profit or efficiency. That step begins by making citizen-generated data a central part of system design, not an afterthought. It continues with platforms being held to account for localized safeguards. And it culminates in a shared digital ecosystem where trust is built, not assumed.

AI is already here. Its future will depend on whether we include all Filipinos in its story, or only a privileged few.