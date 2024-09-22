Toral: Why ECE graduates are key to Philippines’ tech future

The semiconductor industry in the Philippines is currently facing an unprecedented demand for talent, particularly in Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE). With an anticipated shortage of 128,000 semiconductor professionals by 2028, companies are actively seeking ECE graduates to fill critical roles. Interestingly, many of these positions do not require passing a board exam, which presents a significant opportunity for the academe and individuals considering a career shift or further education.

As more multinational semiconductor companies establish operations, drawn by the country’s cost-effective labor market, the demand for skilled ECE professionals continues to rise. This trend is particularly noticeable in regions like Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cebu and Southern Mindanao, where industrial and economic zones provide robust infrastructure and access to a skilled workforce. These areas have become key hubs for semiconductor manufacturing and design, attracting companies due to their strategic locations and business-friendly environments.

Xinyx Design is proactively addressing the talent gap by implementing strategic initiatives aimed at nurturing and developing local talent. The company hosts the “Unlocked” national competition, which brings together the brightest undergraduate engineering minds from across the country to showcase their skills in integrated circuit (IC) design and innovation. This competition identifies top talent and fosters a sustainable ecosystem where students, industry leaders and educators collaborate to close the talent gap. It is also partnering with educational institutions to enhance curriculum relevance, offering internships and hands-on training programs that equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the semiconductor industry.

The starting salary for new ECE graduates typically ranges from P30,000 to P50,000 per month. While this may seem modest compared to global standards, it is competitive within the local market, especially when considering the cost of living. Moreover, as professionals gain experience and specialize in areas such as IC design, salaries can rise competitively.

For individuals currently in careers such as computer science or computer engineering who may feel unsatisfied, the semiconductor industry offers a compelling alternative. Transitioning into an ECE role can provide a fresh start in a field that is not only creatively fulfilling but also financially rewarding. The lack of a requirement for board certification further lowers the barriers to entry, making it easier for individuals to switch careers and capitalize on the growing demand for ECE professionals.

Given this urgent need for skilled workers, educational institutions have a unique opportunity to address the talent gap by offering accelerated programs in ECE. A 12 to 18-month program could be particularly effective. This would allow individuals who already hold a four or five-year degree in a related field to quickly gain the necessary skills and enter the workforce in high-demand roles. Such programs could be immensely beneficial for schools looking to stay relevant in an evolving job market, for students seeking to maximize their employability, and for the semiconductor industry itself, which desperately needs more qualified professionals.

The semiconductor industry’s rapid growth presents a unique opportunity for all stakeholders—educational institutions and individuals alike. By recognizing the high demand for ECE professionals, the potential for competitive salaries, and the flexibility of career pathways, there is a strong case for schools to offer accelerated ECE programs. These programs not only address the immediate talent gap but also provide individuals with a promising career in a field that values creativity and innovation.