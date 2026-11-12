Toral: Will today’s business associations remain relevant tomorrow?

Joining a business or professional association is often an act of optimism. We expect to learn, meet people who share our interests, and become part of a community. But after the induction and initial activities, a practical question emerges: How do we actually get to know one another?

I recently attended a business association general membership meeting. A leadership presentation highlighted members’ concerns involving costs, talent, competition, and expansion. It also discussed gathering feedback and developing programs responsive to these concerns. This made me reflect on what associations can do to remain relevant, both to their current members and those who may join in the years ahead.

For me, opportunities to increase my knowledge and develop meaningful relationships are among the most valuable benefits of membership. Conferences and learning sessions provide useful insights, but conversations with fellow members can deepen our understanding of shared challenges. Sometimes, the relationships developed through these exchanges become more valuable than the activities themselves.

Yet opportunities to connect should extend beyond scheduled events. Can new members easily introduce themselves and interact with others? Are there ways to exchange ideas between meetings? Must someone join a committee before getting to know fellow members more closely?

Communication also influences participation. Members benefit from

understanding what their association is doing, what opportunities exist, and how organizational decisions are made. During elections, for example, information about candidates’ backgrounds and priorities can help members make informed choices. Keeping members informed is part of making them feel included.

Of course, associations have different mandates, resources, and capacities. Some depend largely on volunteers, while others have professional secretariats. Their contributions may include advocacy and industry representation that are less visible to individual members. Regular communication can help members appreciate these efforts.

Members also have responsibilities. Joining an association involves more than paying dues and waiting for activities. We can introduce ourselves, ask questions, share useful knowledge, and take an interest in others. Meaningful networking develops when people seek to contribute rather than simply collect contacts or pursue immediate business opportunities.

But beyond current membership expectations, there is a longer-term concern. Will today’s associations remain attractive to the professionals and entrepreneurs who will shape our industries over the next 25 years?

As younger generations assume greater economic and leadership responsibilities, associations need to create opportunities for them to participate meaningfully. This includes examining how committees are formed and how future leaders are identified. Are younger professionals invited to contribute alongside established members? Do they receive responsibilities that allow them to influence decisions and develop leadership experience?

Experienced members bring institutional knowledge, industry relationships, and judgment. Younger members can offer perspectives shaped by emerging technologies, changing workplaces, and new business practices. Bringing these strengths together can help associations prepare for changing circumstances. Opportunities should also extend to regional members, smaller enterprises, and professionals from emerging industries.

Associations must also recognize that people now have more ways to learn and connect. Online communities, professional networks, and digital learning platforms compete for their time and attention. Formal membership therefore needs to offer something distinctive, whether through trusted relationships, collective advocacy, professional development, or opportunities to collaborate on shared concerns.

Membership growth and event attendance remain useful indicators, but they tell only part of the story. An equally important question is whether members feel informed, connected, and capable of contributing. Participation today can become the foundation for leadership tomorrow.

As we look toward the future, perhaps associations should ask themselves: Are we simply maintaining the organizations we inherited, or are we building communities that the next generation will want to join and eventually lead?