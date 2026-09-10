Toral: You don’t have to own the channel to reach the customer

There was a time when receiving money from overseas often meant going to a remittance center. For Filipino families, freelancers, and entrepreneurs dealing with international payments, the choices were far more limited than they are today.

Over the years, I watched those choices expand. PayPal and Xoom became familiar to many Filipinos. Payoneer gained traction among freelancers and businesses working with overseas clients. Wise and other digital services provided additional ways to move money across borders. Banks and electronic wallets became increasingly connected to the payment ecosystem.

With all these developments, one might expect physical remittance locations to lose their relevance gradually. What we are seeing instead is a payment market in which customers move across channels based on convenience, accessibility, cost, and preference.

I was reminded of this during a recent media briefing where Western Union and JuanPay announced a partnership to make international money transfer services available through participating JuanPay locations across the Philippines.

During the discussion, we were told that the service would begin with around 200 outlets, with the broader rollout to approximately 1,400 priority locations from JuanPay's wider network of 2,000 owned and franchise-operated outlets.

JuanPay locations already handle everyday transactions such as utility payments, government contributions and fees, loan payments, and other business services. Its network has an established presence in provincial markets and communities with strong ties to overseas Filipino workers, supported by local Filipino entrepreneurs.

JuanPay also shared that bill payments continue to account for the majority of transactions across its network. E-commerce package drop-off and pick-up became popular beginning in 2023, although the company has recently observed some decline in that activity.

This provides an interesting glimpse into how customer behavior changes within an established distribution network. A location may remain the same while the reasons customers visit it evolve. Adding international remittances gives JuanPay another service that can be offered through places where customers already conduct other transactions.

Western Union brings a different set of capabilities. Its global network spans more than 200 countries and territories, connecting bank accounts, digital wallets, cards, and hundreds of thousands of retail locations. In the Philippines, it has also strengthened its digital presence through an upgraded mobile application launched in October 2025 with send-and-request capabilities.

The JuanPay partnership adds community-based distribution to that mix. Western Union executives emphasized a multichannel approach, including the continuing role of multi-service locations for customers who value face-to-face support and communities with varying levels of digital connectivity. They also described partnerships as a way of integrating remittance services into platforms customers already use.

The strategy brings physical access and digital capabilities together, recognizing that customers transact in different ways.

Product, price and trust

Technology and distribution were only part of the discussion. I was equally interested in how Western Union executives described what it takes to compete.

The product has to deliver what the customer expects. The right product requires appropriate pricing. Trust remains critical, especially when customers are transferring money intended for their families. They also spoke about adapting services to the requirements of the Philippine market.

These may sound like basic principles, yet businesses can become so focused on new technology and channels that the underlying value proposition receives less attention.

A wider channel cannot rescue a weak product. A good product cannot grow if customers cannot access it. And neither creates a sustainable business if the economics do not work.

This applies well beyond financial services.

Build or partner?

Businesses seeking growth eventually face a distribution decision. They can build channels themselves, work through partners, or combine the two.

Owning a channel provides greater control over the customer experience, but requires investment in people, technology, operations, and customer acquisition. Partnerships provide another route by allowing businesses to tap capabilities and networks that already exist.

In this case, JuanPay expands the range of services available through its network, while Western Union gains another retail channel through established multi-service businesses. Each party brings an existing capability that the other can use.

The same decision appears throughout business. A food manufacturer can open its own stores or enter supermarkets. A consumer brand can combine direct selling with department stores and specialty retailers. An entrepreneur can maintain a website while selling through marketplaces and social platforms. A manufacturer can develop its own nationwide sales organization or work with distributors and dealers.

The important question becomes: Which combination of channels reaches the right customers with economics the business can sustain?

Reach is only part of the equation

A business may celebrate entering more stores, adding distributors, joining another marketplace, or reaching more locations. Yet the number of channels tells us little about their actual contribution to the business.

Each comes with its own economics. There may be commissions, payment charges, promotional requirements, technology expenses, logistics costs, customer support, inventory commitments, and administrative work. Some channels can generate significant sales while contributing relatively little profit.

This is a general business consideration rather than an assessment of the commercial arrangements between Western Union and JuanPay, which were not disclosed in the announcement.

Businesses also need to understand what customers actually do within each channel. The changing mix of JuanPay transactions illustrates this. Bill payments remain dominant, e-commerce package services have experienced changing demand, and international remittances will add another use for the same network.

A retailer with 100 branches still needs to know what customers are buying in those branches. A marketplace seller with thousands of visitors needs to know how many convert into profitable transactions. A business with a large social media following needs to know whether those relationships lead to sales and repeat business.

The same thinking applies as businesses become part of larger ecosystems. Retailers combine stores with e-commerce. Marketplaces integrate payments, logistics, and advertising. Financial platforms connect accounts, wallets, cards, and other services. Multi-service locations bring several customer needs together in one place.

The objective is therefore profitable access to the right customers, supported by an understanding of what those customers are doing once the business reaches them.

Follow the customer and the economics

The way Filipinos receive money from overseas has changed enormously during the years I have worked in the digital economy. A freelancer receiving payment from an overseas client may prioritize fees, foreign exchange rates, and how quickly funds become usable. Another customer may value ready access to cash. Others may prefer a nearby outlet and face-to-face assistance.

Those preferences will continue evolving as technology, economic conditions, and lifestyles change.

For businesses, the lesson is to choose channels deliberately. Where are your customers? What are they doing there? What does it cost to reach and serve them? Which partnerships could extend your reach sustainably?

Sometimes growth requires building a new channel. Sometimes another organization already has the network, customer relationship, or infrastructure you need.

The businesses that endure will keep watching customer behavior, the economics of each channel, and the signals that tell them when it is time to adapt.

The challenge is to be where customers are, understand why they are there, and make sure serving them there still makes business sense.