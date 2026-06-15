Torregosa strikes gold anew

MANILA – Artjoy Torregosa of Team Cebu City and Sonny Wagdos topped the 10,000-meter run Sunday, June 14, 2026, in the ICTSI Philippine Open at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Torregosa finished in 36:34.74 to secure her second gold medal following her victory in the women’s 5,000m event last Wednesday.

On Saturday, she dominated the 21-kilometer event of the Galaxy Manila Marathon.

On the other hand, Wagdos, the 2025 Thailand Southeast Asian Games marathon silver medalist, clocked 31 minutes and 10.64 seconds to claim his second medal of the meet. He previously placed second behind Yacine Guermali in the 5,000m event.

Meanwhile, Hussein Loraña ruled the men’s 800-meter race, while KG Mercuries won the men’s 4x100m relay.

Loraña, the UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player, clocked 1:48.39 to win his third 800m title.

He is scheduled to compete in the inaugural Asian Under-23 Championships from July 9 to 12 in Ordos, China.

KG Mercuries, composed of Anfernee Lopeña, Vicjardi Tapia, Ralp Anthony Lego and Kent Paul Burdan, captured the gold medal in 40.56 seconds.

Pinoy Athletics settled for silver in 40.57 seconds, while Team PH took the bronze medal in 40.70. / PNA