Tory Burch unveils the Charlie shoulder bag for Spring/Summer 2026

Tory Burch unveils its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, spotlighting the Charlie Shoulder Bag at Rustan’s Cebu.
Inspired by the runway collection, the Charlie Shoulder Bag emerges as a modern classic—crafted in leather with a thoughtfully designed interior pocket for effortless organization.
Its soft silhouette is complemented by tailored edges and sleek beveled hardware, blending structure with understated elegance.
The collection is now available in Cebu at Rustan’s Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu, and online at Rustans.com. (PR)