Cebu

Tory Burch unveils the Charlie shoulder bag for Spring/Summer 2026

Tory Burch unveils the Charlie shoulder bag for Spring/Summer 2026
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Tory Burch unveils its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, spotlighting the Charlie Shoulder Bag at Rustan’s Cebu.

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Inspired by the runway collection, the Charlie Shoulder Bag emerges as a modern classic—crafted in leather with a thoughtfully designed interior pocket for effortless organization.

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Its soft silhouette is complemented by tailored edges and sleek beveled hardware, blending structure with understated elegance.

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The collection is now available in Cebu at Rustan’s Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu, and online at Rustans.com. (PR)

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