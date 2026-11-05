Toto to perform in Cebu, Manila for 50th anniversary tour

American rock band Toto is set to return to the Philippines for a two-day concert as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour, Ovations Productions announced on Nov. 4, 2026.

The band will perform on March 29, 2027, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila and on March 30, at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

But did you know that Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) is now the only remaining original member from Toto’s 1977 lineup?

Lukather performed vocals on some of the band’s hits, including “Georgy Porgy,” “99,” “I’ll Be Over You” and “I Won’t Hold You Back.”

Original lead vocalist Bobby Kimball, who sang “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “I’ll Supply the Love” and “Hold the Line,” left the band years ago and has since officially retired from performing.

For the 2027 tour, Joseph Williams will take on lead vocals. He has been with Toto for several years, first replacing Kimball in 1986. Williams is known for singing the band’s 1980s hits, including “Pamela,” “Stop Loving You,” “Could This Be Love” and “Lea.”

The Cebu concert will feature the band’s current touring lineup, known as the “Dogz of Oz,” composed of seasoned and world-class musicians.

Toto first performed in the Philippines in 1992, followed by another visit in 2008, which included a show at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. Its most recent Philippine performance was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 4, 2025. / TRC S