Tough terrain slows down recovery efforts

OVER a week after Typhoon Tino devastated Cebu, the town of Asturias continues to grapple with recovery challenges, particularly in Barangay Kaluangan, where residents are still struggling to rebuild their lives amid slow-moving relief operations.

Kaluangan, located 35 kilometers from the town proper, remains the most severely affected area in the municipality, with 293 households or 1,465 individuals impacted.

A total of 95 homes were destroyed by floods.

Currently, 39 families remain in evacuation centers, unable to return to their homes, while others are temporarily staying with their relatives.

Asturias Municipal Legal Officer Annaliza Jayme said the delivery of relief goods has been hampered by the barangay’s rugged terrain.

Landslides and blocked roads have made it impossible for four-wheel vehicles to reach the area, forcing responders to use motorcycles to transport supplies.

While this allows aid to reach isolated communities, Jayme said the volume carried per trip is limited, causing delays in the delivery of food, water, and other essential goods.

Housing materials

Relief operations in Kaluangan are now conducted every two days, drawing resources from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, private donors, and the local government.

Jayme said food supplies are currently sufficient, but the greater need lies in housing materials and household items for families whose homes were washed away.

To improve access, the local government has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways and Third District Representative Karen Flores-Garcia to deploy additional heavy equipment for road-clearing operations.

Jayme said while clearing work in neighboring mountain barangays such as Bairan and Tagbubonga has opened partial routes, Kaluangan remains the top priority due to the extent of damage and isolation.

“The barangay is in a very remote area, and relief delivery requires a three-hour travel from the town proper,” Jayme said.

Barangays closer to the highway, such as Barangay Owak, which also sustained severe damage, have already received ample assistance from both government and private groups, said Jayme.

However, Kaluangan’s isolation continues to complicate relief efforts.

Only recently have four-wheel vehicles been able to reach parts of the barangay, while motorcycles remain crucial for delivering smaller supplies to the most remote sitios.

Jayme said while relief operations are ongoing, coordination remains critical.

She advised those who may want to donate to the town’s recovery efforts to drop off their contributions at the Asturias Municipal Hall or contact Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office head Marianee Gabriel at 0933-540-6730.

Asturias is located at the mid-western part of Cebu province. / CAV