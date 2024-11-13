Tour de Cebu celebrates 10 years on the road, with BE Grand Resort Bohol hosting the iconic car rally

On Nov. 10, the awarding ceremony at NUSTAR Hotel and Casino in Cebu City formally announced the highly anticipated grand champions of Tour de Cebu 2024. Raju Medalla and Jules Chanco were crowned this year’s grand champions, driving their 1965 Porsche 912. Tonet Ramos and Lance Ledesma took first place with their 1977 Porsche 911 Carrera, while last year’s grand champions, Michael and Michael James Lhuillier, secured second runner-up.

Major class awards were also presented to other participants. Jerry So won the Historic Tribute Class; Tonet Ramos was recognized for his camaraderie with the Sportsman Class title; Caesar Azanza claimed the Clubman Class; and Michael Lhuillier and his son Michael James were awarded the Pace Chairman Class.

Participants who excelled in various stages were also awarded for their performance. Ron Zayco won the first stage, Ma. Elena Azanza claimed the second, while Raju Medalla, Vicoy Paylangco, Ron Zayco, Caesar Azanza and Coco Garcia dominated the third stage.

Amid the perseverance and fortitude displayed, a shared passion for classic vintage cars permeated the event. This love for vintage cars fostered camaraderie and bonds that participants will cherish as lasting memories from Tour de Cebu.

Among the 40 participants were Stanislas Jonville and his son Maximilien from Paris, France. The father-and-son duo were thrilled to join this historic rally, glad to meet others who share their enthusiasm for vintage cars and the sport. Both plan to join again next year.

“We discovered amazing sights, amazing places and amazing people. My son Max drove the whole way, and he did well,” said Stanislas.

In its 10-year history, Tour de Cebu continues to strengthen bonds and foster camaraderie among vintage car lovers and enthusiasts. This annual event celebrates not only the beauty and history of classic cars but also a community united by a shared passion for history and adventure.