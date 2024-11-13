Tour de Cebu celebrates 10 years on the road, with BE Grand Resort Bohol hosting the iconic car rally

A call for endurance, grit, determination and style was answered by the 40 participants of this year’s Tour de Cebu 2024 during the three-day premier rally featuring a fleet of rare and vintage vehicles dating from as early as 1959 to 1978. From Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, the event took place on the beautiful and picturesque island of Bohol.
A colorful line of European and American classic vehicles set out one by one to explore Bohol, with the rally’s endpoint at BE Grand Resort Bohol, which served as the participants’ accommodation for the three-day event.
Covering roughly 300 kilometers each day, all participants were scored on their performance. With an emphasis on precision rather than speed, the rally highlighted the grit and creativity drivers needed to overcome various vehicular complications. The key scoring criteria for the rally were the checkpoints, where drivers had to maintain a specific speed and arrive at designated times.
Over three days, drivers competed across four challenging stages. Each stage tested them with unfamiliar roads and potential hazards, but along the way, they enjoyed the stunning scenery that Bohol has to offer. With unknown circumstances at every corner, each driver’s resourcefulness and ingenuity were tested to the fullest.
On Nov. 10, the awarding ceremony at NUSTAR Hotel and Casino in Cebu City formally announced the highly anticipated grand champions of Tour de Cebu 2024. Raju Medalla and Jules Chanco were crowned this year’s grand champions, driving their 1965 Porsche 912. Tonet Ramos and Lance Ledesma took first place with their 1977 Porsche 911 Carrera, while last year’s grand champions, Michael and Michael James Lhuillier, secured second runner-up.
Major class awards were also presented to other participants. Jerry So won the Historic Tribute Class; Tonet Ramos was recognized for his camaraderie with the Sportsman Class title; Caesar Azanza claimed the Clubman Class; and Michael Lhuillier and his son Michael James were awarded the Pace Chairman Class.
Participants who excelled in various stages were also awarded for their performance. Ron Zayco won the first stage, Ma. Elena Azanza claimed the second, while Raju Medalla, Vicoy Paylangco, Ron Zayco, Caesar Azanza and Coco Garcia dominated the third stage.
Amid the perseverance and fortitude displayed, a shared passion for classic vintage cars permeated the event. This love for vintage cars fostered camaraderie and bonds that participants will cherish as lasting memories from Tour de Cebu.
Among the 40 participants were Stanislas Jonville and his son Maximilien from Paris, France. The father-and-son duo were thrilled to join this historic rally, glad to meet others who share their enthusiasm for vintage cars and the sport. Both plan to join again next year.
“We discovered amazing sights, amazing places and amazing people. My son Max drove the whole way, and he did well,” said Stanislas.
In its 10-year history, Tour de Cebu continues to strengthen bonds and foster camaraderie among vintage car lovers and enthusiasts. This annual event celebrates not only the beauty and history of classic cars but also a community united by a shared passion for history and adventure.