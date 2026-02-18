Gov’t launches 6-year plan to boost farm tourism and rural jobs

THE national government has launched a six-year plan to turn farm tourism into a major driver of rural growth. The strategy aims to link tourism demand directly with farm production and local businesses to create stable income for farmers.

On Feb. 16, 2026, the Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Agriculture (DA), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), together with private members of the Farm Tourism Development Board, launched the Farm Tourism Strategic Action Plan (FTSAP) 2026–2031.

The plan seeks to position the Philippines as a top destination for farm and gastronomy tourism in Asia. It also aims to provide steady income for Filipino farmers by connecting them directly to tourism markets.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the launch. They described the FTSAP as the operational expansion of the country’s farm tourism framework under Republic Act No. 10816.

From policy to full implementation

The roadmap moves farm tourism from planning to full implementation. It strengthens accreditation systems for farm tourism sites and integrates these sites into organized tourism circuits.

The plan also aligns infrastructure, enterprise development, and market access. Officials said the goal is to make sure tourism demand leads to long-term income, jobs, and livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

To support this effort, the DOT and DA signed a memorandum of agreement on farm, food, and gastronomy tourism. The agreement formalizes coordination across farm production, supply chains, and tourism establishments.

The partnership encourages hotels and restaurants to source produce directly from Filipino farmers and rural enterprises. Officials said this will help create stable and steady demand for local products.

Strong global growth potential

Officials highlighted the sector’s growth potential. They cited projections showing agritourism could grow from $69 billion in 2019 to about $197 billion by 2032.

By integrating agriculture into higher-value tourism experiences, the government expects to attract more rural investments, create jobs, and expand economic activity beyond basic farming.

The plan also supports coordinated infrastructure projects. These include farm-to-market roads that align with tourism circuits to improve market access and logistics efficiency.

Oversight and current status

A Joint Technical Working Group will oversee the implementation of the plan. The group includes representatives from the DOT, DA, DTI, and private stakeholders to ensure programs are carried out nationwide.

As of February 2026, the DOT has accredited 138 farm tourism sites across the country. Officials said this shows the sector’s growing role in diversifying tourism offerings and strengthening local economies.

