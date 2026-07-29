Tourism, business leaders honored

THE southwestern municipality of Moalboal was named Cebu’s Most Distinguished Destination at the 2026 ProgreCebu Awards, held to recognize local government units, corporations, and individuals for contributions to regional economic and community development.

Organizers cited Moalboal’s coastal management efforts and its marine sanctuary, which serves as a major driver for local dive tourism and community livelihoods.

In 2025, Moalboal was also named a finalist in the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA), earning recognition for its marine conservation efforts and sustainable ecotourism initiatives. The municipality also ranked among the Top 3 finalists for Best Dive Destination in the Philippines, alongside the country’s premier diving destinations—Palawan, Aklan and Puerto Galera, Mindoro.

The annual awards program, organized jointly by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and The Freeman, focuses on regional initiatives spanning business, public service, environment, and the arts.

Individual awardees

Among individual awardees, Jose Soberano III, founder and executive chairman of Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), received the Most Distinguished Individual award.

Event organizers pointed to CLI’s regional expansion in real estate development across Visayas and Mindanao, as well as its corporate sustainability projects.

In June, the Cebu-based listed property developer announced it is pushing ahead with an ambitious P300-billion development pipeline and its planned expansion into Metro Manila.

International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) was named Most Distinguished Institution. Founded in Cebu as a manufacturer of local health products, the company was recognized for its decades-long expansion into a national pharmaceutical brand and its corporate social responsibility programs.

Cebuano fashion designer Cary Santiago received the Excellence Award for his contributions to the local creative industry and his work featured in international fashion exhibitions and pageants.

Addressing attendees, MCCI president Barbara Gothong-Tan described the awards program as a mechanism to highlight local economic contributions and encourage service standards across sectors.

“Every contribution—whether in business, tourism, public service, education or community development—helps shape the future of Cebu,” Gothong-Tan said. / KOC