Tourism chiefs move to protect bookings

AS THE summer travel season approaches, the Cebu Association of Local Tourism Officers (Calto) is intensifying its campaign against a persistent threat: online booking scams. While travelers look for sun and sand, digital fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated tactics — including “realistic” pricing — to siphon funds from unsuspecting vacationers.
Calto’s initiative, in coordination with provincial authorities and police, underscores efforts to protect Cebu’s image as a safe global tourist destination.
Anti-scam measures
Calto has implemented a new series of enforcement and prevention measures to combat a surge in fraudulent online bookings across Cebu Province. The strategy includes:
Verified Lists: Each municipal tourism office is now required to publish an updated registry of legitimate, accredited establishments on official social media platforms.
Law Enforcement Protocols: In collaboration with the Philippine National Police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu), Calto has standardized reporting procedures to help victims file complaints more effectively.
Platform Partnerships: Tourism officers are being encouraged to shift transactions toward accredited third-party booking systems like Hiverooms and TechSupport.Ph, which provide higher security than direct social media transfers.
Legislative Exploration: The Cebu Provincial Board’s Tourism Committee is currently reviewing potential policy measures to institutionalize these protections at a provincial level.
Economic threat
The rise in scams represents more than just individual financial loss; it threatens the structural integrity of Cebu’s tourism economy.
Economic Leakage: When a tourist is scammed, the revenue that should have supported local staff, suppliers, and maintenance at a legitimate resort is instead diverted to criminals. Calto President Earl Endab noted that this creates a direct “revenue loss for accommodation establishments.”
Reputational Risk: A single bad experience can go viral, deterring future visitors. In early 2025, reports indicated a significant drop in arrivals from key markets, such as South Korea, following widely publicized reports of tourist exploitation and fraud in the region.
The “Realistic” Trap: Unlike traditional scams that used “too-good-to-be-true” pricing, newer schemes use market-accurate rates. This makes them significantly harder to detect through common sense alone, requiring travelers to rely on official verification rather than just price intuition.
Post-pandemic shift
The problem is part of a post-pandemic shift in consumer behavior. As travelers moved away from walk-in bookings toward digital-first planning, scammers followed.
Data from the Philippine National Police shows that while overall cybercrime incidents in some categories saw a slight dip by late 2025 due to better enforcement, “impersonation scams” remain a top threat. In Cebu specifically, hotspots like Bantayan Island, Badian, and Boljoon have become prime targets because of their high density of independent resorts and heavy reliance on Facebook for marketing.
Key Incidents
Bantayan Island (Sep 2025–Feb 2026): Over 200 cases hit resorts like Anika Island Resort and Kota Beach Resort. Fake Facebook pages used official photos, gained thousands of likes, and collected payments via e-wallets; one resort handled 100 victims losing ~P500,000. Cebu Provincial Tourism Office warned of impersonations.
Sinulog Festival (Jan 2026): Scammers targeted Crimson Resort Mactan (eight fake pages offering 50 perceny off), Plantation Bay, and Mövenpick. Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) reported rising cases during peak season, with 90 percent hotel occupancy amplifying risks.
Broader Trends: HRRACI noted scams since 2023, surging in 2024–2026; 200+ documented since Sep 2025, many unreported due to embarrassment. NBI and PNP Anti-Cybercrime investigate possible syndicates.
Modus Operandi
Scammers clone pages with real images/logos, lure with “too-good-to-be-true” deals, demand upfront payments, then vanish. Resorts sometimes aid stranded guests humanely. Authorities urge verifying official sites and reporting fakes.
Looking ahead
As these measures take hold, several key developments will determine their success:
The Transition to Centralized Portals: Watch if the provincial government moves to create a single “one-stop” booking portal for all accredited Cebu resorts to eliminate the need for Facebook-based transactions entirely.
Enforcement Success Rate: The effectiveness of the new RACU protocols will be measured by whether they lead to actual arrests or merely function as a reporting tool.
AI-Generated Fraud: Experts warn that scammers may soon use AI to generate even more convincing fake websites and chatbot responses, potentially neutralizing current “visual check” advice.
5 red flags of a “realistic” booking scam
Because scammers no longer use “cheap” prices to lure victims, watch for these technical red flags:
1 Page Transparency: Check the “About” section of the Facebook page. If the page was created recently (e.g., in the last 3-6 months) or has had multiple name changes, it is likely a scam.
2 Payment Rigidity: If the “resort” insists only on GCash or personal bank transfers and refuses credit cards or established booking engines, exercise extreme caution.
3 The “Urgency” Tactic: Scammers often claim they only have “one room left” to force a quick deposit without verification.
4 Lack of Landline: Legitimate resorts almost always have a registered landline number. Scammers typically rely solely on mobile numbers or Messenger.
5 Comment Ghosting: Check if the page has “Limited who can comment on this post.” Scammers do this to prevent previous victims from warning others.
Source: CPTO, Racu, DTI and HRRACI