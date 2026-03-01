Tourism chiefs move to protect bookings

AS THE summer travel season approaches, the Cebu Association of Local Tourism Officers (Calto) is intensifying its campaign against a persistent threat: online booking scams. While travelers look for sun and sand, digital fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated tactics — including “realistic” pricing — to siphon funds from unsuspecting vacationers.

Calto’s initiative, in coordination with provincial authorities and police, underscores efforts to protect Cebu’s image as a safe global tourist destination.

Anti-scam measures

Calto has implemented a new series of enforcement and prevention measures to combat a surge in fraudulent online bookings across Cebu Province. The strategy includes:

Verified Lists : Each municipal tourism office is now required to publish an updated registry of legitimate, accredited establishments on official social media platforms.

Law Enforcement Protocols: In collaboration with the Philippine National Police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu), Calto has standardized reporting procedures to help victims file complaints more effectively.

Platform Partnerships: Tourism officers are being encouraged to shift transactions toward accredited third-party booking systems like Hiverooms and TechSupport.Ph, which provide higher security than direct social media transfers.

Legislative Exploration: The Cebu Provincial Board’s Tourism Committee is currently reviewing potential policy measures to institutionalize these protections at a provincial level.

Economic threat

The rise in scams represents more than just individual financial loss; it threatens the structural integrity of Cebu’s tourism economy.

Economic Leakage: When a tourist is scammed, the revenue that should have supported local staff, suppliers, and maintenance at a legitimate resort is instead diverted to criminals. Calto President Earl Endab noted that this creates a direct “revenue loss for accommodation establishments.”

Reputational Risk: A single bad experience can go viral, deterring future visitors. In early 2025, reports indicated a significant drop in arrivals from key markets, such as South Korea, following widely publicized reports of tourist exploitation and fraud in the region.