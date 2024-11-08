Tourism group defends ‘Suroy Suroy Sugbo,’ ‘Pasigarbo sa Sugbo’

THE Cebu Tourism Officers Association (CTOA) opposes a gubernatorial candidate’s proposal to discontinue the “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” and “Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo” events.

A total of 53 tourism officers from the different towns and cities of Cebu issued a statement on Thursday evening, Nov. 7, 2024, opposing the elimination of the two major cultural and tourism flagship programs of the province.

Among the signatories are Cebu Provincial tourism officer Maria Lester Ybañez, Cebu City tourism officer Neil Odchigue, and Lapu-Lapu City tourism officer Garry Lao.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo or the “Festival of festivals” is the Province’s annual cultural dance festival celebrating Cebu’s founding anniversary, while the “Suroy Suroy Sugbo,” served as the Capitol’s flagship tourism program.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the CTOA opposed the proposition of

Pamela Baricuatro,

an aspiring candidate for governor 2025 midterm elections, to demolish programs related to the festival, which was established as early as 2008.

“Dismissing Suroy Suroy Sugbo is a disservice to the many communities that have benefited from it and the countless lives it has positively impacted,” it added.

The group said Baricuatro’s remark overlooked the “significant and measurable” impact the event has had economically and socially on the Province of Cebu, especially in far-flung areas.

“Suroy Suroy Sugbo has been a transformative force in introducing our countryside towns to wider audiences-showcasing their rich culture, natural beauty, and local industries. This program has done more than attract tourists. It has drawn critical investment to communities that previously had limited exposure,” the statement said.

The officers said the events have generated jobs, empowered local talents, created a platform for these individuals, and strengthened the traditions and heritage of Cebu.

They added that the initiative had expanded tourism in the province while showing improvements in facilities and infrastructures.

On Nov. 5, Baricuatro, in a news conference, previously criticized the allocation of resources to the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo programs.

Baricuatro said the resources could be better spent on other existing social issues.

She emphasized significant causes such as healthcare services and alleviating the situation of the marginalized sector.

The gubernatorial aspirant also opposed the transfer of the Capitol to Balambam, airing accessibility concerns.

Her other platforms outline infrastructure projects such as improving the transportation services within Cebu by establishing a railway and subway system. / DPC