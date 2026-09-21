Tourism growth slows in 1st half

INTERNATIONAL tourism growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the first half of 2026 as the conflict in the Middle East, higher oil prices and persistent inflation weighed on travel demand, the United Nations (UN) tourism agency said.

An estimated 690 million tourists traveled internationally from January to June, only about three million more than in the same period last year, according to the latest World Tourism Barometer of UN Tourism.

Global international arrivals rose two percent in the first quarter but declined one percent in the second quarter, including a three percent drop in April. UN Tourism attributed part of the slowdown to the timing of the Easter holiday, which began in March, as well as the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Arrivals fell three percent globally in June, with Western Europe posting a six percent decline, partly due to a heatwave in some destinations. Southeast Asia also recorded a five percent decline as weaker demand from Asian markets, geopolitical tensions, air travel disruptions through the Middle East and higher travel costs affected tourism.

Some destinations in Oceania saw arrivals fall six percent in June, partly due to the effects of typhoon Sinlaku during the second quarter.

“The latest data shows a sector absorbing real pressure and finding a way forward. Tourism has not stopped growing, but that growth is fragile,” UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais said in a statement.

For the first half, Africa recorded four percent growth in international arrivals, while Europe increased three percent. The Americas posted two percent growth, although performance varied among subregions.

Asia and the Pacific recorded one percent growth but remained 11 percent below 2019 levels as air connectivity disruptions, higher fares and uncertainty continued to weigh on intra-regional travel.

Northeast Asia posted three percent growth, while South Asia and Southeast Asia declined five percent and one percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

The Middle East recorded the steepest decline, with international arrivals down 22 percent during the period as the region was directly affected by the conflict.

UN Tourism said disruptions to air traffic gradually eased in May and June following the announcement of a ceasefire, allowing some air routes to reopen and supporting an uneven recovery in consumer sentiment.

The agency has also cut its forecast for international tourist arrivals this year to growth of one percent to two percent, from its January projection of three percent to four percent.

The outlook will depend largely on the duration of the Middle East conflict and its impact on oil prices and inflation, UN Tourism said.

Travelers are also expected to remain focused on value for money and favor destinations closer to home or domestic trips as elevated prices and economic uncertainty continue to influence travel decisions. / KOC